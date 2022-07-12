ENG vs IND 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch England vs India match live online?

England vs India, 1st ODI live streaming: India won’t go ballistic from ball one but the batters are expected to carry their fearless approach from the shortest format to the ODIs when the three-match series against England begins at The Oval on Tuesday.

India’s high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach. England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and their dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that India’s fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template.

When will the England vs India 1st ODI be played?

The England vs India 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, July 12.

Where will England vs India 1st ODI be played?

The England vs India 1st ODI will be played at The Oval.

What time will the England vs India 1st ODI begin?

The England vs India 1st ODI will start at 05:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch England vs India 1st ODI on TV in India?

The England vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network, on Sony Six (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

Where will the England vs India 1st ODI be streamed?

The England vs India 1st ODI can also be watched on the Sony Liv app.