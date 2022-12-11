scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Southgate to take time before deciding on England future, Deschamps admits France ‘got lucky,’ Harry Maguire slams referee

Southgate admitted he needed to have some time to make the right decisions. Didier Deschamps has admitted his side got 'lucky' with Kane's missed penalty. Harry Maguire bemoans ‘incredible amount of wrong decisions.’

(L-R) England's manager Gareth Southgate consoles Harry Kane after the match; France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after the match; England's Harry Maguire reacts. (Reuters | AP)

England manager Gareth Southgate has said that he needs some time to think about his England future after his side was knocked out of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, losing 2-1 to France.

Southgate has a contract that runs to the summer of 2024 but he will evaluate his feelings in the coming weeks. With European Championship qualifiers beginning in March, he needs to determine whether he has the energy for another cycle.

“Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally, you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” he said after the match.

“I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA and I’ve got to be sure whatever the decision I take is the right one and I think it’s right to take time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated immediately after tournaments.”

England’s hopes of winning the World Cup came to a tearful end after Kane, who had already scored one equaliser from the spot, blazed over from 12 yards when he had the chance to make it 2-2 during the closing stages at Al Bayt Stadium.

The captain’s miss ensured that France, who won thanks to goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni and Olivier Giroud, will face Morocco in the last four.

Deschamps on France

Didier Deschamps has admitted his side got ‘lucky’ with Kane’s missed penalty. France beat England 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud sealed the hard-fought win for Les Bleus.

“It was a big game, we played a superb England team who are strong technically and physically,” said Deschamps.

“It’s brilliant for the players to be in the last four again. We got a bit lucky although we gave away two penalties but we kept our lead with our hearts and our guts.”

Deschamps was unconcerned that his team got through despite England marginally having the better of the play.

He said: “I’ve watched all the quarter-finals – no team that has qualified for the semi-finals was in control of their match for all, or maybe even the majority of the time.

“I would’ve preferred if we hadn’t given England some gifts, but they were at a really high level.”

Deschamps won his first World Cup with France as a player back in 1998, before he lifted the trophy as a manager back in 2018.

England defender slams match referee

England defender Harry Maguire has slammed the referee’s performance after England crashed out in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

After the match, Maguire questioned Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio’s performance.

“I can’t really explain his performance – the number of decisions he got wrong was actually incredible. Really poor,” he said.

However, Maguire lauded his team’s performance.

“I’m really proud of the lads, we have given everything.

“This is tournament football with big moments win big matches and I felt we were the better team throughout the night, we controlled the game from minute one. They scored from 30 yards and were clinical with the second one.

“We had a lot of chances and dominated the possession. We have showed over a four or five-year period no that we belong in these big games.

“The lads are going to be hurt and disappointed but I really believe that this country has turned the corner now and we belong on this stage, in the late stages of these knockout tournaments.

“If we can take anything from the game our performance shows that.”

