ENG vs AUS 1st T20I, Southampton Weather Update: Will rain affect the contest?

England vs Australia 1st T20, Southampton Weather Forecast Today

England vs Australia 1st T20, Southampton Weather Forecast Today: After an impressive performance against Pakistan, Eoin Morgan-led England would hope for a similar show against the Aussies. The three-match T20I series starts from Friday with all the matches being played in Southampton.

Australia, on the other hand, would hope for a positive return to international cricket. The Aaron Finch-led Australian side will play their first international fixture since the coronavirus outbreak.

The visitors have fielded a strong unit with David Warner, the skipper himself and Steve Smith leading the attack with the ball. Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson will do the same but with the ball.

England, on the other hand, can now avail the services of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and speedster Jofra Archer after being rested for the T20Is against Pakistan.

However, one factor that cannot be kept out of equation is the weather, considering its impact on the sport for the past two months.

As per weather prediction there are chances of light downpour on Friday, but it won’t affect the contest entirely. The temperature is predicted to range between 10-20 degrees Celsius.

