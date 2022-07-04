‘Kohli has brass neck blowing mock kisses’- England’s celebrities attack Virat Kohli for his on-field behaviour

Updated: July 4, 2022 10:38:00 am
Virat Kohli has angered some of the English celebrities with his on-field behaviour that ranged from a verbal duel with Jonny Bairstow to blowing a kiss after taking Bairstow’s catch.
Piers Morgan, as ever, was quick to get into the ring to slam Kohli. “Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years,” Morgan tweeted. Morgan has a show on Sky News and a regular column with Daily Mail newspaper.
Former England opener and old Kohli baiter Nick Compton too couldn’t resist a dig.
“Kohli seems to be making the game look hard, not sure of his off stump and seems to be trying too hard that his natural intensity even looks forced. A man trying to find his place again.. It can’t be easy for him falling back into rank and file after leading the team,” Compton tweeted.
Last year, during the Test at Lord’s, Compton had laid into Kohli for his behaviour.
“Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual. I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice,” he had tweeted out.
The New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham didn’t directly criticise Kohli but questioned his decision to get into a verbal duel with Bairstow.
“Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy,” he tweeted
Few players more insufferable in test cricket than Virat Kohli.
Blowing kisses at Bairstow who’s scored more centuries today than Kohli has in about three years. Focus on your own game. #ENGvsIND
No idea why #Kohli has to act the way he does. He’s a world class player, but blowing kisses to Bairstow on his way off… Seriously? #ENGvIND
