India vs England: Endeavour is to be the best travelling team in world, says Ravi Shastri

Indian coach Ravi Shastri with captain Virat Kohli laugh during a nets session ahead of the third cricket Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo) Indian coach Ravi Shastri with captain Virat Kohli laugh during a nets session ahead of the third cricket Test Match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo)

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday stated the 203 runs victory against England in the third Test at Trent Bridge as the ‘most-clinical performance’ in his four-year tenure. Overwhelmed with the commendable performance in the third test, Shastri said that his team responded ‘magnificently’ after back-to-back failures in the ongoing Test series.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shastri was quoted by PTI as saying: “We don’t read what’s written back home. Yes (we were) disappointed because we ran England close in the first Test, we’re blown away at Lord’s, and we needed to prove a point. All I asked the boys was to give me some accountability and they were simply magnificent in all three departments of the game.”

“As a head coach, I can’t ask for more. I am just proud of the guys. They way they stood up, came out here, competed and played,” he added.

Lauding the all-round efforts put in by the Indian squad in this match, Shastri said, “In the four years I’ve been doing this job, if you look at a clinical performance overseas, I think this has to be the best. South Africa (win at Johannesburg) was gutsy because that was a nasty track when you won on. But this was clinical.”

The coach also applauded the Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun for his pivotal role. The pacers took 19 wickets in the third Test. “By a mile. No team comes even close. Easily (the best Indian bowling attack ever). Massive (role played by Arun). He’s been in the coaching system for 20 years. He’s not a fly by night operator. He’s done the yards,” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was making a comeback after sustaining wrist fracture, struck five times in the second innings. Comparing him with the likes of international bowlers such as Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson, Shastri said, “Now you know why we missed him. He is different and he is like what (Lasith) Malinga was when he came on the scene or a Mitchell Johnson with a side-arm quick left-armer. He has that element of surprise. People think he is an ODI bowler but we picked him for South Africa and surprised a lot of people by playing him. To come back from a lay off of month and a half and bowl like that is commendable.”

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin who suffered a hip strain during the second innings is still in a hazy position to be added in the playing eleven for the fourth Test, which starts on August 30. Shastri, commenting on the spinner’s injury said, “I think Ashwin will be okay by the fact that he bowled 20-25 overs clearly suggests it’s not that bad. This break will be ideal for him. If there was a test match starting in three days time, then it would have been a problem.”

Speaking on India’s approach for the third test, Shastri said, “Very little practice (after second Test), mental rest. Clear your heads, and show me some accountability. Get ugly, look dirty, show some grit and determination, that’s what Virat meant (pre-match) and that’s what you saw.” He added, “I don’t care who the batsman is. You have got to tell yourself, if I need a hundred. I have to bat five hours. 5-6 hours to get a hundred. Challenge yourself to bat those 5-6 hours. Not 1-2 hours.”

However, he clearly warned that there is still a series to be won with two crucial games still to be played. “We have won just a Test match, there’s still a series to be played. The bottom line with this team, like I said before the start of the Test match, is there’s not a negative bone in the body, because they believe they can win anywhere in the world. The endeavour of this team is to be the best travelling team in the world,” said the Indian coach.

