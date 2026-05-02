In emotional tribute, Axar Patel dedicates Delhi win to two fans who passed away

Delhi Capitals’ seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur last night was the team’s first win after a string of three losses in this season of the IPL.

While the Axar Patel-led Delhi team had lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday in their last match prior to Friday’s match, two fans of the team suffered a fatal accident when they were returning from the match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Cousins Yagya Bhatia (20 years old) and Abhav Bhatia (14) were returning to their West Delhi home after the match on a bike when it was hit by a truck on Ashoka Road resulting in the death of the two fans.