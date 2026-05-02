In emotional tribute, Axar Patel dedicates Delhi win to two fans who passed away

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Delhi Capitals’ seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur last night was the team’s first win after a string of three losses in this season of the IPL.
While the Axar Patel-led Delhi team had lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday in their last match prior to Friday’s match, two fans of the team suffered a fatal accident when they were returning from the match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Cousins Yagya Bhatia (20 years old) and Abhav Bhatia (14) were returning to their West Delhi home after the match on a bike when it was hit by a truck on Ashoka Road resulting in the death of the two fans.
After Delhi beat Rajasthan, Axar Patel dedicated the win to the two fans.
“Following the tragedy involving our fans after the last match, I want to express my deepest condolences for their loss. I would like to dedicate this victory to them; they were two members of our DC Toli family,” Patel said in the post match presentation.
According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the CCTV footage showed that the truck did not stop after hitting the bike and fled leaving the two boys on the road.
Delhi Police tracked down the truck to East Delhi’s Shakarpur area on the same day but the truck driver had escaped. The police detained the truck owner and a helper in this regard with the truck driver still absconding.
The accident had occurred near the Mahadev Road T Point with both the fans being critically injured. The fans were later rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where they were declared dead. While Yagya was a BSc student, Abhay was a Class 10 student and were residents of Ashok Nagar in Delhi.
On April 30, Delhi Capitals social media handles too had posted a statement on the tragic loss of the two fans: “Heartbroken. There are no words. We mourn the tragic loss of Abhav (14) and Yagya Bhatia (20), members of the DC Toli. They have been in the stands with us, cheering for Dilli. Today, we stand with their families and loved ones in this moment of unimaginable grief. Rest in peace, Abhav and Yagya. You will always be remembered.”
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