Emirates Cricket Board suspends three players for social media outburst

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have fined and suspended three players for making critical statements on social media during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup earlier this month. The trio of UAE skipper Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, and Rameez Shahzad have been handed a suspension of eight weeks by the ECB.

In a series of tweets, which were later deleted, the three had criticized the facilities at the ground in Karachi after a brief spell of rain had ended their hopes of reaching the semifinal. UAE had reduced Hong Kong to 87 for 4 in 31 overs before the rain arrived for around 30 minutes and that was enough to ruin their chances of making it to the semifinal of the eight-team tournament.

In a statement released the ECB said, “Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has today confirmed it has completed a disciplinary investigation relating to an alleged violation of its Player’s Code of Conduct, and use of Social Media following a recent incident during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup.”

“ECB concluded that 3 players; Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, and Rameez Shahzad, had violated its Code of Conduct and requirements for the use of Social Media,” the statement added.

“As a result, each of the players have been suspended from International Cricket for a period of 8 weeks, fined and warned about their future conduct, ” it concluded.