Ellyse Perry finally responds to Murali Vijay’s dinner request

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing live sports to a halt, cricketers are taking it to social media to pass their time. Quite naturally some of the conversations have been quite hilarious and some a revelation.

Recently, India cricketer Murali Vijay went live on his Instagram with his IPL franchise. During the chat, he was asked to name the two players with whom he would like to go on dinner after the lockdown is lifted.

Vijay promptly replied with Shikhar Dhawan and Australian seamer Ellyse Perry, adding that the cricketer is very beautiful.

“Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil,” he had said before adding,“Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful,”

Perry, who had to miss out from the T20 World Cup final against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier this year, has a lot of fans in the cricketing fraternity, and Vijay joins a long list of names.

However, she finally came up with hilarious response to Vijay’s request during a live session with TV presenter Ridhima Pathak.

