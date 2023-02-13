scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
‘Ego hurt ho raha tha’: Mohammad Shami reveals why he ignored Axar Patel’s advice and started hitting sixes

Mohammed Shami (37 off 47) showed his batting prowess and added 52 runs for the ninth wicket alongside Axar Patel as India secured a 223-run first innings lead in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

India's Axar Patel, left, greets Mohammed Shami who hit a six during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. (AP)
Mohammed Shami, in his conversation with Axar Patel, revealed why he decided to ignore the all-rounder’s advice and started taking on spinners during their 52-run stand for the ninth wicket in the first test against Australia in Nagpur.

Aaj hamare sath nagpur se aaye Mr Lala, itna confidence se aaye, kya soch rhe the (Today we have Mr Lala from Nagpur, what were you thinking?),” questioned Axar.

Shami replied, “Kuch nhi yaar, aap vahan batting kar rhe toh mera ek hi role tha ki jitni der ho sake vahan rukho. Patience dikhaye but nhi ho rha tha (Nothing, you were batting, my role was to stay as long as possible and show patience but I could not).”

Axar Patel continued to bat well and scored 84 runs off 174 deliveries and was the last man to go as he was outfoxed by a slow off-cutter from Pat Cummins at the brink of the break. Before that, Mohammed Shami (37 off 47) showed his batting prowess, attacking the spinners with huge hits.

Mein aapko bole jaa rhu thande hojao, ice rakh ko, mein jab bola ice rakh lo aapna chakka maara, mein fir bola ice rakh lo aapne chakka maara (I kept telling you to calm down. I told you to show patience, you hit a six. I again told you the same thing, and you again hit a six),” asked Axar.

Top Sports News Now
Shami replied, “Ego hurt ho gya tha.”

India went on to win the match by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test of the four-match series will start from Friday.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 08:29 IST
