Edgbaston Cricket Ground to become COVID-19 testing centre

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, home to Warwickshire County Cricket Club, was the first English ground outside Lord’s to host a major international ODI tournament final. (Source: AP Photo) Edgbaston Cricket Ground, home to Warwickshire County Cricket Club, was the first English ground outside Lord’s to host a major international ODI tournament final. (Source: AP Photo)

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) on Friday announced that it is handing over the Edgbaston stadium to the government to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for the National Health Services (NHS) staff battling the pandemic.

The stadium’s main on-site car park will be used to regularly test the medical staff who are working in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region, the club’s website said.

The NHS staff will drive in through the Edgbaston road entrance, be tested while remaining in their vehicle and exit the grounds onto Pershore Road, it added.

“With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times,” WCCC Chief Executive, Neil Snowball said.

READ | US Open venue to host 350-bed temporary hospital

“Whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort,” he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over a million people and caused more that 53,000 deaths worldwide.

In the UK, close to 33,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have been infected and close to 3,000 deaths have been reported so far.

Earlier this week, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that they would be providing the parking and storage spaces available at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground to the NHS staff.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.