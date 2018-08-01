Edgbastion beckons: India face England in the first of five-match Test series

Curtain-raiser: Fans watch India’s practice session at Edgbaston in Birmgham on Tuesday. India face England in the first of the five-Test series beginning here on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Curtain-raiser: Fans watch India’s practice session at Edgbaston in Birmgham on Tuesday. India face England in the first of the five-Test series beginning here on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

“It’s got slightly better, actually. I get some sleep these days before a Test,” Joe Root says with a smile. He usually struggles to sleep before a big game, tossing and turning around the bed but somewhat ironically, it has got better after he has become captain. He is outside the media room, waiting for his media manager. Waiting seems to be on his menu today.

In the afternoon, he arrived early for the trophy unveiling and had to wait a bit for Virat Kohli to reach. It was an unfussy meet-up when the captains got together. A shake of hands later, Kohli lifted the trophy from ground, gave it to Root, and walked away to the pitch. Hands pressed down on the pitch, and he was off. In a five Test series, these two men would be in for a lot of wait – for sun, for cloudy skies, for struggling batsmen to get runs, unsure bowlers to hit rhythm, aging bowlers to hold up, to hear the sound of the ball on the middle of their bat. Both men lead teams that are unsure of themselves in some ways.

Kohli hurts, he (emotionally) bruises, he exhorts his team, he cares. Winning is something that matters to him, clearly. There is, however, one thing still a bit unclear in the time he has led.

He is the heart, the voice, the soul of this team as a leader, but what about his cricketing nous as a captain? If you don’t have a bias either against or for Kohli (neutrals to Kohli are a rapidly diminishing tribe, of course, as he is a big polariser), the answer to the question is still blowing in the winds. This five-Test long tour is vital in that sense. Can the natural leader of young men also evolve into an astute captain?

In his Sunday Times column, the Mike Atherton set out to contrast Kohli’s style with a “somnolent” Dhoni, labelling Kohli as “emotional, chivvying, heart-on-type of leader”. He was also generous in his compliment about how such a passionate approach could be better suited to Test cricket with its demands for a captain who is more proactive, rather than rational, formulaic, less-emotional approach that is more suited in the frenzy of limited-overs cricket.

Or in other words, Kohli for Tests, and Dhoni for ODIs. History has of course already validated the Dhoni part of the equation. The stoic-ness and the urge for control has proved to be a better fit for the fluctuating limited-overs games, and he has often let things meander along in Tests. It’s Kohli’s turn now to be assessed.

There is another facet of Kohli that isn’t generally considered by people. For an emotional man, he has been almost unemotional in some aspects as a captain. Like letting go of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the ODIs, dropping of Ajinkya Rahane for few Tests in South Africa, a slight pressure on the likes of Pujara and Dhawan, and now pushing Kuldeep Yadav for contention in the Tests.

All those moves haven’t worked obviously; but they revealed a rational coldness, not usually associated with him. England tour will test his mental strength, throwing more challenges at him. For starters, would he plunge into the Tests with Kuldeep Yadav as the sole spinner?

England has been microwaved by the sun this summer, the severest heat wave since the 70’s apparently and sun is expected to scorch the land again in a week’s time. There has been rain in the Birmingham air for the last two days, and with forecast for couple more cloudy mornings, it seems India too might follow England: three seamers, plus a seamer all-rounder, and one spinner. It’s risky to trust one’s own observations on how the training sessions pan out but it does seem that Kuldeep might miss out.

“In Test cricket what matters is the balance of the squad: that’s the most crucial thing. Again purely because of the fact that the game is so long — we have two innings and there are different situations that go up and down – you need to have the best balance going forward,” was how Kohli put it when asked about Yadav/Ashwin and Pujara/Dhawan selections.

It seems India might well decide to unleash Kuldeep on a sun-beaten track later in the series. Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to find out what they decide but it could be one of the much-talked about decisions depending on which way it pans out.

Gut feel

“It all boils down to your gut feel,” Kohli said. “If five people on the table agree that this is the right thing to do for the team, then we go ahead with that, there are no ifs and buts. There’s no looking back. If we take a decision today we’re not going to sit down tomorrow and say , ‘Oh we could have done that.’ We don’t act like that. That’s why we’ve been pushing forward as a team. We’ve not held on to decisions we’ve made. Once we’ve made them we don’t look back at them, even if they come off or not. They’re taken in the best interests of the team at that particular time; there’s total honesty and total ownership all around the squad.”

Kohli would have been a far more settled in the mind, one guesses, if the batting unit had less cracks. Indian top order isn’t secure, pressed down by the recent poor form of Cheteshwar Pujara. With Shikhar Dhawan too struggling a bit, it seems that the Indian camp will be going ahead with Pujara, with KL Rahul opening with M Vijay. If not for the falling stocks of Dhawan, would Pujara get a look in? In some ways, if he plays, it’s because of the other person’s struggles. That is how things pan out in sport of course, but the time has come for him prove that he can be the lead man in overseas Tests. If he does, he would solve half the batting problems of the team.

Root isn’t the only one who has gotten more relaxed and found the way to sleep. Indian team is trying out ways to relax ahead of the big game. Like having optional training session with a day to go. Quite a few, like Kohli, Shami, Ashwin, Vijay, and Hardik Pandya chose not to train. A day out in Birmingham with its lovely canals, away from the caged nets, can’t be such a bad thing. But can anyone really relax before the first Test of a big series, especially the captains?

