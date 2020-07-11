Eden Gardens to be used as Covid-19 quarantine centre for Kolkata Police

Eden Gardens Stadium. (Express Photo) Eden Gardens Stadium. (Express Photo)

Eden Gardens has joined the fight against Covid-19 after the Kolkata Police requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of the area under its galleries to set up a makeshift quarantine facility for its police personnel on urgent basis.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting held today at Lal Bazaar at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim and CAB officials and thereafter a joint inspection was undertaken at Eden Gardens. Among the CAB office bearers, Avishek Dalmiya (President, CAB) And Snehasish Ganguly (Hony. Secretary, CAB) were present during the inspection.

Space below five galleries, namely E, F, G and H blocks will be used to set up the facilities. In case, more space is required, then block J might be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

“It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for Police personnel who are COVID warriors. The under galleries that would be used at E, F, G, H, and J Blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected”, said Avishek Dalmiya on Friday night.

The groundsmen and other staffs will be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

Since the Administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the Association to use them for conducting its activities and/or for its administrative works.

So far 544 Kolkata Police personnel tested positive for the virus and 411 made a recovery. 2 casualties have been reported.

