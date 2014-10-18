ECB offers BCCI 15-day fill-in tour

When news broke that West Indies had decided to pull the plug on the ongoing series against India, it is learnt that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received an offer of a 15-day tour from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), one of their Big Three partners in the ICC hierarchy. Sources have confimed that ECB chairman Giles Clarke did have a conversation with BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel about a potential visit by the England team. However, the Indian board had by then already sent an SOS to neighbours Sri Lanka for a five-match ODI series.

“Clarke called Patel and said if BCCI wants, ECB can send their team for 15 days to India. It would have been a short series as a replacement for the West Indies, who pulled out on Friday. By then though the Sri Lankan board had agreed to send their team,” a top BCCI official said.

ECB along with Cricket Australia and BCCI enjoy a big share of the ICC revenue. The board did consider England briefly, but since India had just finished a long tour in England recently, officials felt that Sri Lanka would be a better option.

