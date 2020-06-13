‘ECB’s USD 3 million loan was not a condition to tour England’: CWI president

England will host West Indies next month for a three-match Test series. (Source: File Photo) England will host West Indies next month for a three-match Test series. (Source: File Photo)

ECB’s USD 3 million loan to Cricket West Indies (CWI) was more of a helping hand in the times of COVID-19 pandemic and not a condition to tour England, the Caribbean board’s president Ricky Skerritt has insisted.

The three Tests between hosts England and the West Indies next month will mark the resumption of international cricket, which was suspended in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The West Indies had already arrived in the UK for the series starting July 8. The series, which is subject to final approval of the UK government, will be played in a ‘bio-secure’ environment.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Skerritt said the ECB loan, which also became the subject of an ICC inquiry, had nothing to do with CWI’s decision to send its players to England.

“It was just a matter of when the tour would take place and if the ECB could assure the CWI medical experts that the health risk would be minimal to ensure the safety of our players and staff,” Skerritt said on Friday.

“Money had nothing to do with our final decision to make this tour. Holding out a hand for a pay-off is not the way CWI does business. CWI asked ECB if they could make the advance, with the ICC providing the security. ECB agreed on the basis that ICC would then pay the advance back directly in July,” Skerritt said.

ECB says systemic racism exists, committed to change

The England and Wales Cricket Board has admitted that “systemic racism” exists across the country and cricket is not immune to the scourge. In a statement on Friday, the ECB said it must learn from the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“We have listened carefully to those who have spoken out in recent weeks about their experiences of being black in cricket, sport and society. We admire them for being vocal on this crucial topic,” the ECB said.

“We know that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we know that our sport is not immune,” it said.

The sporting fraternity has joined the worldwide campaign against racial discrimination. England players Jofra Archer and lead pacer James Anderson and West Indians like Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle have spoken against racism, supporting the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

