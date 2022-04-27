scorecardresearch
ECB celebrates Ramadan by hosting its first-ever Iftaar dinner at Lord’s

Following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket Club, the ECB has been making an active effort to promote a positive culture that is inclusive of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds.

England cricket has shown a heartwarming gesture by opening the Lord's cricket ground for a Ramadan celebration.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted its first-ever iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket Club, the ECB has been making an active effort to promote a positive culture that is inclusive of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds. Rafiq was also one of the attendees at the event. The event was attended by a number of high-profile dignitaries and was hosted by commentators Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

England white-ball skipper, Eoin Morgan attended the event alongside former England cricketer Graham Gooch, England women’s cricketer Tammy Beaumont and ECB CEO Tom Harrison.

To appreciate the ECB’s gesture, Pakistan speedster, Shaheen Shah Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all.”

Azeem Rafiq, a former Yorkshire all-rounder, levelled allegations that he had been subjected to racism by players and coaches during his two stints at the county club. England internationals Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali called for the ECB to tackle racism in cricket and expressed their solidarity with Rafiq. 

Azeem Rafiq is a 30-year-old former professional cricketer who plied his trade primarily as an off-spinner. He was born in Karachi but moved to England in 2001 at the age of 10.

