ECB celebrates Ramadan by hosting its first-ever Iftaar dinner at Lord’s

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted its first-ever iftar event at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground.

You need not be a person of faith, only a person in possession of a soul, to find the adhan call to prayer reverberating around the @HomeOfCricket Long Room spine-tingling. A beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/PGN2EsksOC — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) April 21, 2022

Following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal at Yorkshire Cricket Club, the ECB has been making an active effort to promote a positive culture that is inclusive of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds. Rafiq was also one of the attendees at the event. The event was attended by a number of high-profile dignitaries and was hosted by commentators Aatif Nawaz and Tameena Hussain.

THIS GUY is about to host the FIRST EVER ECB Iftar event at Lords in the Long Room. What an honour 😊 pic.twitter.com/kUUMQZmBJ4 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) April 21, 2022

England white-ball skipper, Eoin Morgan attended the event alongside former England cricketer Graham Gooch, England women’s cricketer Tammy Beaumont and ECB CEO Tom Harrison.

It's indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all. Kudos to @ECB_cricket for coming forward in reconnecting with the Muslim community. https://t.co/P90GlnRtYl — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) April 26, 2022

To appreciate the ECB’s gesture, Pakistan speedster, Shaheen Shah Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s indeed an incredible step and must be thoroughly appreciated and acknowledged by all.”

Really enjoyable evening last night @HomeOfCricket hosting its first ever Iftar. Ramadan Kareem 🙏🏻 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 22, 2022

Azeem Rafiq, a former Yorkshire all-rounder, levelled allegations that he had been subjected to racism by players and coaches during his two stints at the county club. England internationals Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali called for the ECB to tackle racism in cricket and expressed their solidarity with Rafiq.

An absolute honour to be part of the first ECB Iftar @HomeOfCricket Well done to @TameenaHussain & her team for all the hard work that went in to making it such a memorable occasion for everyone attending Special to be able to share the evening with @GeorgeDobell1 👊🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tS7kVXnxlm — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) April 21, 2022

Azeem Rafiq is a 30-year-old former professional cricketer who plied his trade primarily as an off-spinner. He was born in Karachi but moved to England in 2001 at the age of 10.