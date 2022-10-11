ECB announces new central contracts: Jofra Archer bags central contract despite major injury setbacks

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced the Central Contract offers for England Men’s international cricket from October 1, 2022.

The system, which covers both red-ball and white-ball players, takes into account the likelihood of players featuring in England teams across formats in the next 12 months, whilst also recognizing performances in the preceding year.

In total 30 players have received Central Contract offers – 18 England Annual Central Contracts, six England Increment Contracts, and six England Pace Bowling Development Contracts:

Annual Central Contracts

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Increment Contracts

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire from 1 Nov 22)

Pace Bowling Development Contracts

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire from 1 Nov 22)

Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone are the two new recipients of England Annual Central Contract offers whilst Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley are offered England Increment Contracts, their first Central Contracts.

Jofra Archer despite not making a single appearnce from March 2021, retains his central contract. Whereas Dawid Malan and Jason Roy, who were on the central contract in the last cycle now are reduced to incremental deals.

Brydon Carse, Matthew Fisher and Jamie Overton are offered Pace Bowling Development Contracts for the first time joining Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Olly Stone on this form of Central Contract. This contract is to support the development of high-potential seam bowlers.

Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said: “I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England’s plans over the next period.

“The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport. The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world.”

In the 2021-2022 cycle England’s current red ball captain Ben Stokes and white ball captain Jos Butler were the highest paid players with USD 3.36 million and USD 2.6 million respectively.