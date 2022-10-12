scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

ECB announce England squad for Test series in Pakistan: Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings and Surrey’s Jacks called upon

Left-hand opening batsman Alex Lees dropped from the squad. Stuart Broad absent owing to paternity leave.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen. (AP )

England on Wednesday announced their 15-man squad to tour Pakistan in December as a part of three match test series.

Left-handed opening batsman Keaton Jennings, white-ball regular Liam Livingstone and Surrey’s Jacks(23) have been called upon for their services.
Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad has taken paternity leave. Mark Wood is all set to make his comeback after missing the entire home summer through injury. Wood played his last test in March this year against West Indies.

ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said “The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series.

England will go into the tour with a solitary specialist spinner in Jack Leach. Off-spinner Dom Bess and leg-spinner Matt Parkinson haven’t been called upon.

Since the retirement of Moen Ali from test cricket the spin bowling all-rounder slot is up for grabs Jacks picked up 17 wickets and averaged 54 with the bat in the County Championship. On the other hand, Livingstone has not played red ball cricket since the 2021 season.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Alex Lees has been dropped from the squad after his poor returns in the home season. Keaton Jennings averaging 72 in County Championship this season gets the nod.

The series is all set to start on 1st December in Rawalpindi. The series is a part of the World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan stands in 5th and England in 7th in the standings.

England toured Pakistan last time 16 years ago in 2005-2006. Pakistan clinched the three-match test series 2-0.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindu, Hinduism and Hindu...
What to do when dogs run freePremium
What to do when dogs run free
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
Advertisement

England squad: Ben Stokes captain, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:16:19 pm
Next Story

Telangana family alleges honour killing after body of Dalit man found in canal

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 12: Latest News