ECB announce England squad for Test series in Pakistan: Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings and Surrey’s Jacks called upon

England on Wednesday announced their 15-man squad to tour Pakistan in December as a part of three match test series.

Left-handed opening batsman Keaton Jennings, white-ball regular Liam Livingstone and Surrey’s Jacks(23) have been called upon for their services.

Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad has taken paternity leave. Mark Wood is all set to make his comeback after missing the entire home summer through injury. Wood played his last test in March this year against West Indies.

An exciting, 15-strong squad for our Test series in Pakistan in December! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvPAK 🇵🇰 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 12, 2022

ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key, said “The selectors have picked a squad for the conditions we can expect in Pakistan. There is a strong blend of youth and experience and players who will adapt well to the types of pitches we are likely to get across the three-match series.

England will go into the tour with a solitary specialist spinner in Jack Leach. Off-spinner Dom Bess and leg-spinner Matt Parkinson haven’t been called upon.

Since the retirement of Moen Ali from test cricket the spin bowling all-rounder slot is up for grabs Jacks picked up 17 wickets and averaged 54 with the bat in the County Championship. On the other hand, Livingstone has not played red ball cricket since the 2021 season.

Alex Lees has been dropped from the squad after his poor returns in the home season. Keaton Jennings averaging 72 in County Championship this season gets the nod.

The series is all set to start on 1st December in Rawalpindi. The series is a part of the World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan stands in 5th and England in 7th in the standings.

England toured Pakistan last time 16 years ago in 2005-2006. Pakistan clinched the three-match test series 2-0.

England squad: Ben Stokes captain, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood