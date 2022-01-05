Brett Lee fan Ebadot Hossain, star of Bangladesh’s Test win in New Zealand, started off as volleyball player

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 as Bangladesh beat World Test Champion New Zealand by eight wickets in the first cricket test. (Marty Melville/Photosport via AP)

On WhatsApp call, Ebadot Hossain spoke about the present and the future. The present belongs to him after scripting Bangladesh’s first-ever win in New Zealand with 6/46 in the second innings of the first Test at Mount Maunganui. For the future, the fast bowler thinks collective, that the team’s pace-bowling unit would grow capable enough to take 20 wickets on docile pitches at home.

Only last month, Bangladesh were hammered by Pakistan on home soil. On Wednesday, they pulled off a stunner, ending New Zealand’s 17-game unbeaten home record. For a 21-year-old Test nation, this was also taming the Kiwis in their lair for the first time in any format. Ebadot returned with the best-ever figures by a Bangladesh quick away from home, against the defending World Test champions.

Every success has a precursor and as bad as Bangladesh’s performance had been against Pakistan, the series was a learning experience for their fast bowlers. “The pitches were flat. We had to bowl wicket-to-wicket. We learned the art of using the older ball better. We used that experience here against New Zealand, because this pitch also wasn’t very conducive to fast bowling,” Ebadot told The Indian Express.

On Day Five, when New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 15 runs, Bangladesh revelled in their pressure tactic. “Our captain (Mominul Haque) demanded maiden overs from both ends. Once we kept things quiet, pressure built. The ball was keeping a little low also. I used the reverse swing well,” said Ebadot, an active soldier of the Bangladesh Air Force.

A glorious and historic win for the Tigers as they beat the reigning world Test champions on their soil and registered a first ever victory in any format in New Zealand.

Into his 11th Test, the journey started for the 27-year-old in 2016. It’s not a typical tennis-ball to leather-ball prominence story, prevalent in the subcontinent. Ebadot, in fact, was playing volleyball for the Bangladesh Air Force when a pace-bowling talent hunt, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Robi (a telecom company) prompted a direction change. “It was organised in different places. I turned up at the Faridpur trials and clocked 139.9kph to emerge as the winner.

I became a part of the BCB’s High Performance unit and it was the year when (former Pakistan fast bowler) Aaqib Javed came to a BCB camp as well. Our board had organised the camp for 10-15 players and Aaqib Javed was with us for seven days. One thing he told me was that he saw ‘prospects’ in me,” Ebadot rewound to his formative period.

The current Bangladesh bowling coach Ottis Gibson, however, has made a far bigger impact, removing the ‘bad habit’ and changing the action. The ‘bad habit’ was about blindly copying Brett Lee’s action, Ebadot’s idol.

“Being a die-hard Brett Lee fan, I used to emulate his action. It was fine for the first spell, but when the legs got tired and the ball became older, I used to lose rhythm and consistency in my bowling. The reason is purely genetic. What Brett Lee could throughout the day for being genetically stronger, I couldn’t. Ottis Gibson changed my action, focusing on less effort and more pace.

I still bowl a bit front-on, but my loading and gathering position have changed. And now I feel I can be consistent in every spell. I have been working with Ottis Gibson for two years and I like working with him. I feel better. He has made me a better bowler.”

The boy from Sylhet has had a good upbringing. His father Nizamuddin Chowdhury worked for BDR (Bangladesh Rifles) and for a young Ebadot, life was mostly without hardship. His father retired a few years ago and all through he has been a constant support.

Ebadot made his Test debut in New Zealand in 2019 and in 10 Tests before this one, he had picked just 11 wickets at an average of 81.54. Mount Maunganui was the coming-of-age of the right-arm seamer. “See, pitches in Bangladesh don’t assist fast-bowling and we are still learning on the job, how to bowl in overseas conditions and in home conditions.

This is a big step forward for us as a bowling group. Our current fast-bowling group has been improving steadily. Give us two more years and we would be able to take 20 wickets at home also,” Ebadot asserted.

Once New Zealand folded up for 169 in their second innings, Bangladesh’s win was a formality. They had a victory target of 40 and got there in 16.5 overs, losing two wickets. Earlier in the day, Ebadot removed Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson to trigger New Zealand’s collapse. Taskin Ahmed accounted for Rachin Ravindra. Ebadot fell for team performance.

“The first ball that Taskin bowled today had a lot of effort and intent. That set the tone.”

They deserved their celebration post-match. Bangladesh Cricket posted a video of it on their Twitter handle, the players singing in chorus ‘Aamra Korbo Joy’, the Bengali translation of ‘We Shall Overcome’, in the dressing-room. If joy followed the victory, the lead-up had a motivational speech from team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

“In our first team meeting, he told us: ‘We have been coming to New Zealand for 11 years and we are yet to win a game. Our brothers who toured here in the past couldn’t do it. But this has to change. The onus is on us to change this’. The speech charged us up. Every player stood up to be counted,” Ebadot revealed.

He was the runaway winner for the Man of the Match award. But this is just the job half done. The second Test at Christchurch would be a test of character for the tourists. Winning the series could be a game-changer for Bangladesh cricket.