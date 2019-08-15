In a first, this English Cricket Club introduces vegan ball instead of leather

The Earley Cricket Club in Reading a town 64 kilometres west of London has introduced vegan ball instead of a traditional leather one. A club that had already switched to vegan tea instead of cricket club teas that consisted of ham sandwiches, has now introduced a vegan cricket ball covered in rubber instead of leather, free from synthetic animal products.

Advertising

“It does behave like a leather cricket ball, but it bounces more and it’s more difficult to grip,” Earley Cricket Club founder and chairman Gary Shacklady told the Daily Mail.

“But we’re enthused by it and we’re hopeful of finding a better version.”

The youngest cricket club chairman in England hopes that other clubs playing in the Berkshire Cricket League will follow their suit.

Advertising

The school’s menu was changed from non-vegetarian to vegetarian two years ago. Instead of ham and beef sandwiches, Moroccan tagine, lsagne and meat-free spaghetti Bolognese have made their way into the menu without much opposition according to a school teacher.

“The teas have been well received as our players understand and support the reasoning behind the decision,” said Shacklady, who set up the club 12 years ago.

“When other teams come to us, they pile their plates high.

“And when they eat the food, nobody complains.

“Although you usually get one middle-aged white man who is horrified — it’s fine, he doesn’t have to eat it. But the point is that everyone can.”