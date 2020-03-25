Eagerly waiting to represent India in Tests: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has made a mark batting at the No 4 spot in both ODIs and T20Is. (BCCI/File Photo) Shreyas Iyer has made a mark batting at the No 4 spot in both ODIs and T20Is. (BCCI/File Photo)

Shreyas Iyer is “eagerly waiting” to don the India whites after cementing his place in the limited over format. The stylish right-handed batsman has made a mark batting at the No 4 spot in both ODIs and T20Is and there is a lot of buzz that once India again play Tests at the end of the year, he might replace a big name in that middle order.

Asked about his Test ambitions, Shreyas during an interactive session on Twitter said:”It is the ultimate test. It’s every cricketer’s dream to play Test cricket. I’m eagerly waiting for my opportunity to represent my country in whites also.”

Shreyas, who is also the skipper of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and has worked with Ricky Pointing, also mentioned that the freedom which the former Aussie skipper gives to a player was unbelievable.

“He is an outstanding coach to work under and the amount of freedom he gives you is mesmerizing,” added the stylish Mumbaikar when asked about Ponting’s coaching style.

Shreyas also had words of gratitude for his India teammate and senior pro Rohit Sharma. “(Rohit) is a very good personality to be around. He’s very motivating, caring towards his teammates,” said Shreyas.

He was also asked to suggest one word to define skipper Virat Kohli, to which he replied, “Relentless”.

He also revealed cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, former South African batsman Ab De Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Kohli were his role models.

The middle-order batsman also picked former pacer Zaheer Khan as his all time favorite India bowler and Jemimah Rodriques as his favorite women’s cricketer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.