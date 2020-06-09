Dwayne Bravo speaks against racism: We never ask for revenge but equality and respect

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo raised his voice against racism. (Source: file photo) West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo raised his voice against racism. (Source: file photo)

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Tuesday raised his voice against racism and said that he is disheartened that the societal evil still prevails in the 21st century. Calling for equality among all, the 36-year-old added that people of colour don’t want revenge but respect.

Speaking to former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, Bravo addressed issues on the aftermath of the killing of an African-American man, George Floyd during police custody in the United States.

“It’s sad to see what’s going on around the world. As a black man, we know the history of what black people have been through. We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect. That’s it. We give respect to others. Why is it that we are facing this over and over?” Bravo said.

“I just want our brothers and sisters to know that we are powerful and beautiful. And at the end of the day, you look at some of the greats of the world, whether it is Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan we have had leaders who paved the way for us.

“Now enough is enough. We just want equality. We don’t want revenge, war. We just want respect.

“We share love and appreciate people for who they are. That’s what is most important.”

Earlier, Bravo’s former West Indies teammate Darren Sammy took to social media where he made stunning revelations of racism during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are, I must admit at that time when I was being called as that word I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, I did not know what it meant, every time I was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment, I thought teammates are laughing so it must be something funny,” Sammy said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

