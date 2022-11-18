scorecardresearch
Dwayne Bravo named ‘Brand Ambassador’ of Tennis Ball World Cup

For the first couple of editions, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and India's Virender Sehwag were the faces of the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo named 'Brand Ambassador' of Tennis Ball World Cup. (Twitter)

Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been named as the Brand Ambassador for the fourth season of 10 PL, the World Cup of Tennis ball cricket, scheduled to be held between December 18-25 in Thane.

Bravo will unveil the tournament trophy and jersey on December 7 at a gala dinner in Dubai. For the first couple of editions, two other World Cup champions former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and India’s Virender Sehwag were the face of the tournament.

“This is a unique opportunity for the players to showcase their skills and present a different facet of our great sport. I am looking forward to performing my iconic song Champion at the gala dinner in Dubai. I am sure the tournament will be a rip-roaring success,” said Bravo.

For this year’s edition, a total of 20 teams from — India, Middle East and Sri Lanka — will be seen in action during the eight-day extravaganza. In all 51 matches will be played during the tournament.

Each of the three sides will play each other once before the top two teams face off in the final. The opening day will set the tournament alight before the remaining 47 matches will be staged. The tournament is the largest global platform for tennis ball cricket with the biggest prize money of Rs 60 lakh.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 07:45:27 pm
