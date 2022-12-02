Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from IPL, takes up new role with Chennai Super Kings

Dwayne Bravo, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, has called time on his playing career in the league but will remain with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a new role.

In a statement released the franchisee revealed that it has appointed Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo, who has played the tournament since its inception in 2008, will replace L Balaji in the role after the latter decide to take a break for one year due to personal commitments.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off,” said Bravo.

“I never thought I would be the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!” he added.

Bravo is the highest-ever wicket-taker in the IPL, with 183 wickets from 161 matches. The all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130.

Bravo played for Mumbai Indians in the first three seasons and thereafter became an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2011.

He was a part of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL victories in 2011, 2018, and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).

Bravo has overall played 144 matches for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.