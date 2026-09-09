Duleep Trophy winners list: East Zone near first title in 14 years

Here's a look at all the winners in the Duleep Trophy since its inception in India's domestic cricket calendar in the 1961-62 season.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readUpdated: Sep 9, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Ishan Kishan's East Zone and Tilak Varma's South Zone are contesting the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final. (BCCI Photo)Ishan Kishan's East Zone and Tilak Varma's South Zone are contesting the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy final. (BCCI Photo)
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The 63rd edition of the Duleep Trophy is coming to a close as East Zone face South Zone in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Led by Jharkhand star Ishan Kishan and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone made their first final in 14 years after beating North East Zone in the first round. They subsequently thumped last season’s winners Central Zone, in the semi-final at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last week before meeting South Zone in the final.

ALSO READ | ‘Mazaa aagaya’: How a return to domestic grind fuelled Ishan Kishan’s comeback

East Zone were off to a strong start in the final against last year’s runners-up  South Zone, after opting to bat first in Chennai. It is incidentally the same venue where they lifted the title in their previous final appearance against Central Zone, a drawn game they won on first-innings lead.

Riding on the back of captain Kishan’s career-best 270, East Zone put on a mammoth 708-run total in the first innings. The side all but ensured a title victory on the penultimate day of the final after knocking out South Zone for 336 to earn a massive 372-run first-innings lead.

Full list of Duleep Trophy winners

Season Winner Runner-up Result
1961–62 West Zone South Zone West Zone won by 10 wickets
1962–63 West Zone South Zone West Zone won by an Innings and 20 runs
1963–64 West Zone & South Zone (shared) Draw Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
1964–65 West Zone Central Zone West Zone won by an innings and 89 runs
1965–66 South Zone Central Zone South Zone won by an innings and 20 runs
1966–67 South Zone West Zone Draw, South Zone won by first innings lead
1967–68 South Zone West Zone Draw, South Zone won by first innings lead
1968–69 West Zone South Zone Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
1969–70 West Zone North Zone West Zone won by an innings and 81 runs
1970–71 South Zone East Zone South Zone won by 10 wickets
1971–72 Central Zone West Zone Central Zone by 2 wickets
1972–73 West Zone Central Zone West Zone won by an innings and 172 runs
1973–74 North Zone Central Zone North Zone won by 76 runs
1974–75 South Zone West Zone South Zone won by 9 wickets
1975–76 South Zone North Zone South Zone won by 37 runs
1976–77 West Zone North Zone West Zone won by 9 wickets
1977–78 West Zone North Zone Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
1978–79 North Zone West Zone Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
1979–80 North Zone West Zone North Zone won by 104 runs
1980–81 West Zone East Zone Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
1981–82 West Zone East Zone Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
1982–83 North Zone South Zone North Zone won by 8 wickets
1983–84 North Zone West Zone Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
1984–85 South Zone North Zone South Zone won by 73 runs
1985–86 West Zone South Zone West Zone by 9 wickets
1986–87 South Zone West Zone Draw, South Zone won by first innings lead
1987–88 North Zone West Zone Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
1988–89 North Zone & West Zone (shared) Draw
1989–90 South Zone Central Zone South Zone won by 322 runs
1990–91 North Zone West Zone Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
1991–92 North Zone West Zone North Zone won by 236 runs
1992–93 North Zone Central Zone Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
1993–94 North Zone West Zone Round Robin
1994–95 North Zone South Zone Round Robin
1995–96 South Zone Central Zone Round Robin
1996–97 Central Zone South Zone Central Zone won by 161 runs
1997–98 Central Zone & West Zone (shared) Draw
1998–99 Central Zone West Zone Central Zone won by 122 runs
1999–2000 North Zone West Zone Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
2000–01 North Zone Central Zone Round Robin
2001–02 West Zone North Zone Round Robin
2002–03 Elite C Plate Group B Round Robin
2003–04 North Zone East Zone North Zone won by 59 runs
2004–05 Central Zone North Zone Central Zone won by nine wickets
2005–06 West Zone East Zone West Zone won by five wickets
2006–07 North Zone Sri Lanka A North Zone won by eight wickets
2007–08 North Zone West Zone North Zone won by six wickets
2008–09 West Zone South Zone West Zone won by 274 runs
2009–10 West Zone South Zone West Zone won by three wickets
2010–11 South Zone North Zone South Zone won by seven wickets
2011–12 East Zone Central Zone East Zone won by an innings and 20 runs
2012–13 East Zone Central Zone Draw, East Zone won by first innings lead
2013–14 North Zone & South Zone (shared) Draw
2014–15 Central Zone South Zone Central Zone won by 9 runs
2016–17 India Blue India Red India Blue won by 355 runs
2017–18 India Red India Blue India Red won by 163 runs
2018–19 India Blue India Red India Blue won by an innings and 187 runs
2019–20 India Red India Green India Red won by an innings and 38 runs
2022–23 West Zone South Zone West Zone won by 294 runs
2023 South Zone West Zone South Zone won by 75 runs
2024–25 No final India A won by overall points
2025–26 Central Zone South Zone Central Zone won by 6 wickets
2026–27 TBD [East Zone] TBD

Performances by team

West Zone – 19 titles in 33 finals

North Zone – 18 titles in 26 finals

South Zone – 13 titles in 25 finals*

Central Zone – 7 titles in 17 finals

East Zone – 2 titles in 7 finals*

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