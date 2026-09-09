Duleep Trophy winners list: East Zone near first title in 14 years

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The 63rd edition of the Duleep Trophy is coming to a close as East Zone face South Zone in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Led by Jharkhand star Ishan Kishan and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone made their first final in 14 years after beating North East Zone in the first round. They subsequently thumped last season’s winners Central Zone, in the semi-final at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last week before meeting South Zone in the final.
ALSO READ | ‘Mazaa aagaya’: How a return to domestic grind fuelled Ishan Kishan’s comeback
East Zone were off to a strong start in the final against last year’s runners-up South Zone, after opting to bat first in Chennai. It is incidentally the same venue where they lifted the title in their previous final appearance against Central Zone, a drawn game they won on first-innings lead.
Riding on the back of captain Kishan’s career-best 270, East Zone put on a mammoth 708-run total in the first innings. The side all but ensured a title victory on the penultimate day of the final after knocking out South Zone for 336 to earn a massive 372-run first-innings lead.
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Result
|1961–62
|West Zone
|South Zone
|West Zone won by 10 wickets
|1962–63
|West Zone
|South Zone
|West Zone won by an Innings and 20 runs
|1963–64
|West Zone & South Zone (shared)
|Draw
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|1964–65
|West Zone
|Central Zone
|West Zone won by an innings and 89 runs
|1965–66
|South Zone
|Central Zone
|South Zone won by an innings and 20 runs
|1966–67
|South Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, South Zone won by first innings lead
|1967–68
|South Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, South Zone won by first innings lead
|1968–69
|West Zone
|South Zone
|Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
|1969–70
|West Zone
|North Zone
|West Zone won by an innings and 81 runs
|1970–71
|South Zone
|East Zone
|South Zone won by 10 wickets
|1971–72
|Central Zone
|West Zone
|Central Zone by 2 wickets
|1972–73
|West Zone
|Central Zone
|West Zone won by an innings and 172 runs
|1973–74
|North Zone
|Central Zone
|North Zone won by 76 runs
|1974–75
|South Zone
|West Zone
|South Zone won by 9 wickets
|1975–76
|South Zone
|North Zone
|South Zone won by 37 runs
|1976–77
|West Zone
|North Zone
|West Zone won by 9 wickets
|1977–78
|West Zone
|North Zone
|Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
|1978–79
|North Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
|1979–80
|North Zone
|West Zone
|North Zone won by 104 runs
|1980–81
|West Zone
|East Zone
|Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
|1981–82
|West Zone
|East Zone
|Draw, West Zone won by first innings lead
|1982–83
|North Zone
|South Zone
|North Zone won by 8 wickets
|1983–84
|North Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
|1984–85
|South Zone
|North Zone
|South Zone won by 73 runs
|1985–86
|West Zone
|South Zone
|West Zone by 9 wickets
|1986–87
|South Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, South Zone won by first innings lead
|1987–88
|North Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
|1988–89
|North Zone & West Zone (shared)
|Draw
|1989–90
|South Zone
|Central Zone
|South Zone won by 322 runs
|1990–91
|North Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
|1991–92
|North Zone
|West Zone
|North Zone won by 236 runs
|1992–93
|North Zone
|Central Zone
|Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
|1993–94
|North Zone
|West Zone
|Round Robin
|1994–95
|North Zone
|South Zone
|Round Robin
|1995–96
|South Zone
|Central Zone
|Round Robin
|1996–97
|Central Zone
|South Zone
|Central Zone won by 161 runs
|1997–98
|Central Zone & West Zone (shared)
|Draw
|1998–99
|Central Zone
|West Zone
|Central Zone won by 122 runs
|1999–2000
|North Zone
|West Zone
|Draw, North Zone won by first innings lead
|2000–01
|North Zone
|Central Zone
|Round Robin
|2001–02
|West Zone
|North Zone
|Round Robin
|2002–03
|Elite C
|Plate Group B
|Round Robin
|2003–04
|North Zone
|East Zone
|North Zone won by 59 runs
|2004–05
|Central Zone
|North Zone
|Central Zone won by nine wickets
|2005–06
|West Zone
|East Zone
|West Zone won by five wickets
|2006–07
|North Zone
|Sri Lanka A
|North Zone won by eight wickets
|2007–08
|North Zone
|West Zone
|North Zone won by six wickets
|2008–09
|West Zone
|South Zone
|West Zone won by 274 runs
|2009–10
|West Zone
|South Zone
|West Zone won by three wickets
|2010–11
|South Zone
|North Zone
|South Zone won by seven wickets
|2011–12
|East Zone
|Central Zone
|East Zone won by an innings and 20 runs
|2012–13
|East Zone
|Central Zone
|Draw, East Zone won by first innings lead
|2013–14
|North Zone & South Zone (shared)
|Draw
|2014–15
|Central Zone
|South Zone
|Central Zone won by 9 runs
|2016–17
|India Blue
|India Red
|India Blue won by 355 runs
|2017–18
|India Red
|India Blue
|India Red won by 163 runs
|2018–19
|India Blue
|India Red
|India Blue won by an innings and 187 runs
|2019–20
|India Red
|India Green
|India Red won by an innings and 38 runs
|2022–23
|West Zone
|South Zone
|West Zone won by 294 runs
|2023
|South Zone
|West Zone
|South Zone won by 75 runs
|2024–25
|No final
|India A won by overall points
|2025–26
|Central Zone
|South Zone
|Central Zone won by 6 wickets
|2026–27
|TBD [East Zone]
|TBD
Performances by team
West Zone – 19 titles in 33 finals
North Zone – 18 titles in 26 finals
South Zone – 13 titles in 25 finals*
Central Zone – 7 titles in 17 finals
East Zone – 2 titles in 7 finals*
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.