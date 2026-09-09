Duleep Trophy winners list: East Zone near first title in 14 years

The 63rd edition of the Duleep Trophy is coming to a close as East Zone face South Zone in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Led by Jharkhand star Ishan Kishan and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone made their first final in 14 years after beating North East Zone in the first round. They subsequently thumped last season’s winners Central Zone, in the semi-final at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last week before meeting South Zone in the final.

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East Zone were off to a strong start in the final against last year’s runners-up South Zone, after opting to bat first in Chennai. It is incidentally the same venue where they lifted the title in their previous final appearance against Central Zone, a drawn game they won on first-innings lead.