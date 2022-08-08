scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Duleep Trophy to kick-start India’s domestic cricket season, Ranji Trophy from December 13

Over 1500 matches will be held during the season that will commence in the first week of September 2022 and run until mid-March 2023.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 8, 2022 3:58:04 pm
Madhya Pradesh won the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy. (FILE)

Duleep Trophy will mark the start of India’s domestic cricket season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

Over 1500 matches will be held during the full-fledged season that will commence in the first week of September 2022 and run until mid-March 2023. The 2022-23 season will also see a return of the Irani Cup.

The Duleep Trophy will be played from September 8 to September 25, and it will be contested between six zones (North, South, Central, West, East and Northeast) on a knockout basis. It will be followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two white-ball tournaments will be contested between 38 teams split into three groups of 8 teams and two groups comprising seven teams.

The Ranji Trophy will be played from December 13 to February 20. The teams will be divided into two categories; 1) Elite and 2) Plate. The Elite Group will comprise 32 teams and will have 4 groups of 8 teams in a home and away format with each team playing 7 matches in the league stage. The top two teams from each of the four groups will directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

BCCI’s domestic schedule for 2022-23. (Twitter/BCCI)

The Plate Group will comprise 6 teams with 15 league matches and the top 4 will directly qualify for the semi-final while the bottom two will play against each other for the 5th/6th place.

The women’s calendar begins with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy starting on October 11 and concluding on November 5. It will then be followed by the Senior Women’s Inter-zonal T20 and T20 Challenger. The 50-over format will then take over with Senior Women’s one-day Trophy and the inter-zonal one-day.

The Senior Women’s Interzonal T20 and one-day have been re-introduced this season. For the first time, a one-day tournament for girls U-16 level will be played. The competition will help the girls get a feel of competitive cricket at a young age and help them make a smoother transition to the U-19 level. It will be played between December 26 to January 3.

Since South Africa will also host the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January, the women’s U19 T20 Trophy and Women’s U-19 T20 Challenger have been scheduled from October 1 to November 7.

CWG 2022, Day 9 | In Pics: India add 12 more medals to its tally
