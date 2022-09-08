scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Duleep Trophy: Prithvi Shaw smashes half-century on rain-affected opening day Chennai

The right-left batter combination of Shaw and Jaiswal did not have much trouble and it appeared as if the duo was having batting practice against an inexperienced North East attack.

Prithvi Shaw in action . (File)

Prithvi Shaw hammered an unbeaten 61 off 66 balls and put on a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal as West Zone raced to 116 for no loss on a rain-hit opening day of their Duleep Trophy match against North East Zone .

Sent in to bat by the North East skipper Hokaito Zhimomi after a long delay, Shaw made his intentions clear right from the start.

He was not afraid to go aerial as well, smacking four sixes apart from hitting five boundaries. Shaw reached his fifty in style, hoisting two sixes on the leg-side off Rex Rajkumar’s bowling. Jaiswal (55 batting), who was watchful, however did not miss out when opportunities presented themselves. He employed the cut shot to good effect.

The right-left batter combination of Shaw and Jaiswal did not have much trouble and it appeared as if the duo was having batting practice against an inexperienced North East attack. Bad light halted proceedings after 25 overs and subsequently play was called off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Brief scores : West zone 116 for no loss on 25 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61 batting,Yashasvi Jaiswal 55 batting) Vs North East Zone.

North zone makes 179/3 on day 1

In Puducherry, East Zone reached 179 for 3 in 54 overs against North Zone in the other quarterfinal on a rain-hit opening day.

The highly rated Riyan Parag,who was sent as the opener, fell to Navdeep Saini for 8 in the fourth over after a delayed start. Fellow opener Sudip Kumar Gharami (68, 137 balls, 10 fours) and Anustup Majumdar (47) ensured that the North bowlers did not cause any more damage with the new ball. They batted with caution and put on 79 runs for the second wicket before Majumdar fell to medium pacer Siddharth Jail.

Advertisement

Vice captain Virat Singh (43 batting) settled in for a half century stand with Gharami before the latter fell to Himanshu Rana.

Skipper Manoj Tiwary, who joined his deputy in the middle, ensured that there were no further setbacks for East. Earlier, North zone captain Mandeep Singh won the toss and invited East to bat first. Brief scores : East Zone 179 for 3 (Sudip Kumar Gharami 68) Vs North zone.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:33:12 pm
Next Story

Watch: Schoolboy roasts his ‘terrible sandwich’ mom

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low
NEET UG Result

Qualifying cut-off for SC, ST, OBC candidates at an all-time low

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket to qualify for Asia Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 08: Latest News