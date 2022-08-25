Duleep Trophy: Mandeep Singh appointed North Zone captain, Manoj Tiwary to lead East

Among others, the North Zone side also comprises India pacer Navdeep Saini, Punjab seamer Siddharth Kaul and India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull of Delhi. Credit (Twitter)

Punjab’s hard-hitting top-order batter Mandeep Singh was on Thursday appointed captain of the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to be played in Tamil Nadu from September 8-25. Experienced Delhi batter Dhruv Shorey will be Mandeep’s deputy in the premier zonal event.