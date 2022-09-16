scorecardresearch
Duleep Trophy: A wild throw from bowler Chintan Gaja to the head forces Venkatesh Iyer to walk off the pitch

The all-rounder returned to bat but is not fielding for the Central Zone. Ashok Menaria is fielding in place of him.

Venkatesh Iyer was hit on the head by during the Duleep Trophy match between Central Zone and West Zone. (File)

There was an unpleasant scene in the Duleep Trophy match in Coimbatore as Central Zone’s Venkatesh Iyer was forced to walk after he was hit on the head by the West Zone seamer Chintan Gaja on Friday.

Iyer opened his account with a six off Gaja. Next ball, he defended it right back to Gaja, who in anger threw it back at Iyer, and the batter was down on the ground in visible pain. The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground, and the stretcher was out too, but the 27-year-old decided to walk out off the field.

However, he did came back, but Tanush Kotian dismissed him on 14.

After being put into bat, West Zone were bowled out for 257. Prithvi Shaw (60), Rahul Tripathi (67), Shams Mulani (41) and Tanush Kotian (36) were notable contributors.

For Central Zone, Kumar Kartikeya (5/66) was the wrecker-in-chief.

In reply, Central Zone were bowled out for 128 in their first innings. Captain Karan Sharma (34) was the top scorer for the Central Zone.

For Central Zone, Jaydev Unadkat (3/24), Tanush Kotian (3/17), Atit Sheth (2/27), Chintan Gaja (1/25), and Shams Mulani (1/30) shared the spoils.

