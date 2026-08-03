Duleep Trophy 2026-27: Squads, full match schedule, format, dates

The 2026-27 Indian domestic cricket season will begin later this month with red-ball cricket opening the expansive calendar through the Duleep Trophy.

The First-Class tournament will once again be played in the zonal format, with six teams representing the various regions of the country, across three rounds of matches between August 23 and September 10.

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Central Zone, who won the title after over a decade under the captaincy of Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar, received a bye, placing them directly in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, last year’s runners-up South Zone have also booked a semi-final spot.