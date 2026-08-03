North Zone squad for Duleep Trophy: Kanhaiya Wadhawan captain, Arshdeep Singh included

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Jammu and Kashmir’s wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan will captain the North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026-27, with India’s left-arm pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh leading the bowling attack in the 15-member squad.
Arshdeep, who has been a regular in India’s white-ball setup, was part of the Test squad during the 2025 England tour but missed out on his red-ball debut due to injury and combination issues. The squad also features Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj, another player who has been on the fringes of the Test side.
Following Jammu and Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the selectors have rewarded the champion team with six players in the North Zone line-up. Alongside Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar, and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh have all earned their places.
Delhi’s Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain, while veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, has been left out, with the Duleep Trophy seen as a platform for those aiming to break into the national side. Pacer Auqib Nabi is unavailable due to national team commitments.
Delhi have the second-highest representation in the squad, with opener Sanat Sangwan, former skipper Yash Dhull, middle-order batter Ayush Doseja, and Badoni making the cut for the North Zone side. India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq and Arjun Sharma provide the spin and all-round options.
North Zone will take on West Zone in Match 2 at the COE Ground 1 in Bengaluru for a spot in the semifinal.
Central Zone are the defending champions, having won the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy title after beating South Zone in the final. Rajat Patidar led Central Zone to their first title in a decade, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 382 runs and scoring a century in the final
Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Captain), Ayush Badoni (Vice-Captain), Sanat Sangwan, Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Abdul Samad, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, Nikhil Kashyap.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.