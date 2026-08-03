North Zone squad for Duleep Trophy: Kanhaiya Wadhawan captain, Arshdeep Singh included

Jammu and Kashmir’s wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan will captain the North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026-27, with India’s left-arm pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh leading the bowling attack in the 15-member squad.

Arshdeep, who has been a regular in India’s white-ball setup, was part of the Test squad during the 2025 England tour but missed out on his red-ball debut due to injury and combination issues. The squad also features Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj, another player who has been on the fringes of the Test side.

Following Jammu and Kashmir’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the selectors have rewarded the champion team with six players in the North Zone line-up. Alongside Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar, and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh have all earned their places.