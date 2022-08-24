Duleep Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane to lead West Zone

Ajinkya Rahane will lead West Zone team in Duleep Trophy to be held next month. Domestic run machine Sarfraz Khan has been selected to play for India A for the series against New Zealand A.
The zonal selection committee, chaired by former India pacer Salil Ankola, has included Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the star-studded West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy.
Nine players from Mumbai have been picked in the West Zone team. Mumbai had reached the finals of Ranji Trophy, where they lost to Madhya Pradesh.
Rahane will be playing his first competitive game since his hamstring injury he sustained in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. The veteran batsman will need some big runs to push his case for the Indian Test team.
Subscriber Only Stories
It is learnt that Iyer won’t be part of India A team which will play New Zealand A in Bangalore next month. Iyer has been kept on stand bye for the Indian team in Asia Cup.
The zonal selection committee picked Mumbai’s top order batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shams Mulani and Suvad Parkar. While wicket-keeper batsman Hardik Tamore, who scored hundred in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy also made it to the team.
The selectors have also picked Gujarat’s wicket keeper batsman Het Patel and all-rounder Chintan Gaja. Saurashtra’s Chirag Jani, left arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja and left arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat have been included in the side. Baroda’s pacer Atit Seth and Maharashtra ‘s star batsman Rahul Tripathi too have made it to the West Zone squad. Tripathi was picked for Indian team to Zimbabwe but couldn’t get a game.
Sarfaraz Khan for India A
Mumbai’s middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan will be part of India A squad which will play against NZ A. As a result the selectors didn’t include his name in the West Zone squad. Khan has been a run machine in the domestic circuit for past two seasons. He scored more than 900 runs in this season of Ranji Trophy. Apart from Khan, Gujarat’s batsman Priyank Panchal and pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla will be picked for India A squad.
Top News
Latest News
Duleep Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane to lead West Zone
The $15 billion menopause industry’s next target is TikTok
Pune residents advised to step up vigil after leopard sighting at DRDO facility
Qutub Minar case: Archeological Survey of India asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’
Cafe Minamdang: Seo In-guk’s loony crime thriller sacrifices riveting storytelling for unnecessary comedy
Narendra Modi’s nuclear push gains traction with new plants on way
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2022: When and where to check
Explained: Ambani, Adani, and how the Roys could lose NDTV
BWF World C’ships: Srikanth loses in second round; Lakshya sails into pre-quarters
Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba responds as user questions why she didn’t share Amrita Singh’s photos: ‘Must find more pics’
“I was told you need to scream at players and be strict”: Bangladesh Test-ODI coach Domingo hits back at BCB
Six months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens, the children refuse to give up
BJP facing clear cut anti-incumbency in Gujarat, Cong has bright chance in state polls: K C Venugopal
I was misquoted, was only paraphrasing Ambedkar’s views: JNU VC on ‘caste of gods’ remark
Nobody knows what will be decided: Gehlot on Cong prez speculation