Ben Duckett’s selflessness is exactly what we are as a team: Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes believes Ben Duckett’s peerless innings in the third Test against Pakistan “absolutely vindicated” the opener’s selection in the side and the “selflessness” he showed was something to be proud of.

England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets at the National Stadium here on the fourth morning of the Test on Tuesday to make a 3-0 series sweep, with Duckett scoring an unbeaten 82 off 78 balls. Stokes and Duckett slammed the 55 runs England needed to complete the chase of 167 on the fourth morning.

On Monday, Duckett and Zak Crawley had smashed an opening partnership of 87 inside 12 overs, giving the tourists a chance to finish the game inside three days.

“We are absolutely vindicated (by Duckett’s inclusion in the side). Duckett is very well known in England and now around the world, how well he is against spin and the options that he has.

“I think Zak and Ben complement each other very well,” Stokes told ‘Sky Sports’ after the historic win.

Stokes, who has won nine of the 10 Tests he has captained, added that the duo of Duckett and Crawley had set new standards for England coming at the top of the batting order.

“I think the two at the top of the order, they’ve set the bench-mark in every innings (in Pakistan) and they set it last evening (Monday) as well. I give a lot of credit to Zak coming in those conditions, that situation and to go out and play the way he did.” The all-rounder, who remained unbeaten on 35, said Duckett was a role model in selflessness.

“The selflessness that he showed last night is exactly what we are as a team. If I had to pinpoint everyone I would be here all day as everyone has stood up at one point in this series and played a match-defining role.

“That is unbelievable to have as a team. It’s all well having belief in yourself but when you have belief in the other 10 guys around you to influence the game it’s seriously special,” added Stokes.

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed’s five-for in the second innings has become a hot topic in cricketing circles and Stokes said he was full of “pride” and “pleasure” captaining an 18-year-old.

“It takes you back when you were a kid. He went out there and tried to do what you need to do. But one thing I was very impressed with is the more he got into the game, the more confident he felt in himself.

“Leg spinners are absolute gems to have. They can change the game. We’ve seen that in that spell last evening. For an 18-year-old to have that ability being nowhere near being a finished product, in my opinion is amazing. He is seriously exciting.

“But we should not get too carried away with it and let him progress in his own way,” added Stokes.