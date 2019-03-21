Duanne Olivier wants to play Test cricket for England

South African speedster Duanne Olivier is hoping to play Test cricket for England after deciding to end his South Africa international career last month.

“I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa but if I do well, hopefully in the future, I can play for England,” Olivier was quoted by Daily Mail as saying. “You always need to put your mind to certain goals,” he said before adding, “”Maybe people will think it’s unrealistic but for me, if I really do well, you never know. I can’t tell you what will happen in the future. All I can do, as of now, is control what I am doing this season and give 100% every game.”

Olivier is the 43rd South African cricketer to quit their homeland for a Kolpak contract. Reflecting on the decision, he reiterated that the decision was made keeping in mind his future and that of his family.

“I can understand that people are upset but I have not played a lot of one-day cricket, especially for South Africa or the A side.”

“I made my ODI debut only this year and, over those couple of games I think they were seeing what I could offer. Personally, I don’t think I would have been in the World Cup squad as they have enough bowlers. I wasn’t looking too far ahead at World Cup spots being up for grabs, it was just taking it day by day,” he said.

“For me, it was just the best decision to make. For me and my family, re-locating is the best decision for our future. I realise some people will understand and some people won’t at all but it doesn’t really faze me what they think. At the end of the day, it’s about what I want to do. I want to see things going forward and I feel like my cricket will improve playing county cricket,” he further added.