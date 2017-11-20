India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Did Dilruwan Perera, like Steve Smith, get help on DRS call?

DRS in cricket stands for Decision Review System but at times in moments of sheer instinct and anxiety transforms into a ‘dressing room review system’. A similar incident occurred during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. This was after Lankan off-spinner Dilruwan Perera looked in the direction of the dressing room before opting to review the decision. But was it yet another instance of brain fade? Let’s have a look.

It all happened in 57th over of the match when Mohammed Shami, in the midst of a fine spell of bowling, brought one back sharply. Perera was struck on the back-pad, in front of off-stump which saw umpire Nigel Long raise his finger.

Perera did not seem confident and was apparently walking back but stopped and turned and then changed his mind to ask for a review.

The DRS saved him as hawk-eye says it struck him marginally outside off. However, replays painted a somewhat different picture. Just as Perera turned towards the dressing room to walk back, one or two hands going up from the dressing room of Sri Lanka went up and immediately Dilruwan reviewed the decision.

According to the rules of the game, a batsman is not allowed to seek inspiration or signal from the dressing room for a DRS review. Instinctive reaction from dress room is also not allowed either.

ICC Decision Review System Clause 3.2 (c) says, “In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given”

But whether there was some communication or indication from the dressing room is not conclusive. The Indian team has the right to raise the issue and match referee David Boon will surely look at it.

Earlier, during the second Test between India and Australia at Bengaluru this year, a similar incident occurred when Australian skipper Steve Smith after consulting with Peter Handscomb looked to be consulting with the dressing room for whether to review the dismissal or not. Smith faced a lot of flak after it as the BCCI even went on to file a complaint against him for violating the spirit of the game. The complaint was later withdrawn.