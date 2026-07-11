Dropping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has exposed a lack of clarity from Gambhir and Iyer

Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of the playing XI, with Sanju Samson returning to the side. (AP Photo/CREIMAS)

India have benched, for a single match, a player they have already picked ahead of the man replacing him for the Zimbabwe tour that follows it.

That is the contradiction sitting underneath Southampton, where the fifth T20I between India and England got underway a short while ago.

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Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of the playing XI, with Sanju Samson returning to the side. Samson, however, is not part of India’s squad for the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe later this month. Sooryavanshi is.

On the face of it, the decision to drop Sooryavanshi seems justifiable. He has recorded scores of 13, 14 and 15 in his first three T20Is. With the team struggling for form and down 3-0 in the series, young players are not guaranteed a longer rope, and the management may have felt experience was the safer option.