‘Dropping Samson toughest decision as head coach’: Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the decision to drop Sanju Samson shortly after a triumphant T20 World Cup run, following their 3-0 series win over Afghanistan in Delhi on Thursday.

Samson came into the series after briefly losing his spot to teenage Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He only featured in four games during the tour to Ireland and England and was subsequently snubbed for the Zimbabwe tour, where Sooryavanshi emerged as the highest run-scorer.

However, India reinstated Samson back at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma against Afghanistan, leaving Sooryavanshi on the bench. While Samson fell cheaply in the first innings, the Kerala batter bounced back with successive half-centuries.