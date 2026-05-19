Selectors send Rishabh Pant a clear message – perform in white-ball or wait

India are looking for a left-hander in their ODI top six. Rishabh Pant bats left-handed. He was still not picked. That tells you everything about where his white-ball cricket stands.

The senior selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar named India’s ODI squad with the 2027 World Cup as the big picture, and the absence of Pant and Ravindra Jadeja was hardly a surprise. Jadeja’s exclusion was always coming – Axar Patel and Washington Sundar had been breathing down the 37-year-old’s neck. For Pant, Agarkar was direct.

“Rishabh is an incredible Test player. Obviously, he is not part of the ODI squad at the moment. We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. I don’t think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. As far as ODI cricket is concerned, at this point, we have gone with two different options,” he said.