Dropped after scoring 81: Sooryavanshi’s omission sparks question on clarity

India’s most recent T20I Player of the Match, at the time of writing, is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After failing to make much of an impression in four of his first five T20Is, Sooryavanshi finally offered a glimpse of the hype that he has remarkably garnered at only 15. Fans hoping for an encore will have to wait, though, for he has been dropped from the playing XI on the back of a half-century.

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On July 26, the wunderkind struck a 49-ball 81 in the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare. What stood out was not the runs themselves — though not international cricket, he has already shown at the IPL that he is capable of scoring centuries. Nor was it his strike rate, which at 165.30 paled next to his career IPL strike rate of 228.95.