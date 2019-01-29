Dressing room environment is helping me succeed: Mohammed Shami

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami revealed that the recipe for his recent success is the atmosphere in the dressing room which has helped him perform better in the ongoing series.

Shami, who was awarded man of the match, following India’s comprehensive seven-wicket win in the third ODI against New Zealand, scalped three wickets and gave away 41 runs in his nine-over spell.

During an interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV, the 28-year-old cricketer said, “We have to see how much we are enjoying or how much we are focusing on our fitness. Since we are enjoying each other’s company in the dressing room, it is showing in our performances as well. I think the dressing room environment is helping me.”

He added that along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the seamers try to keep things tight before the wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, are introduced in the attack.

“Bhuvi and I just look to bowl tight in the first few overs before both of you wrist spinners come and take wickets for the team,” added Shami.

Shami gave India a perfect start in the third ODI as he dismissed Colin Munro in the second over the match and then went on to claim the wickets of Ross Taylor and Ish Sodhi as the Kiwis were eventually bundled out for 243.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Shami reflected on his bowling spell and said, “It’s really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.”

India have already sealed the 5-match ODI series after winning the first three encounters. The fourth ODI will be played on Thursday.