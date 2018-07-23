Dream come true for me to be a part of the Indian Test squad: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been included in the squad for England Tests. (Source: Express Archive) Rishabh Pant has been included in the squad for England Tests. (Source: Express Archive)

Rishabh Pant is living the dream he always cherished after being selected for India’s Test squad. Pant, who has been in England with India A side for quite some time, earned a call to the Test team after a commendable performance in the IPL and steady outings with India A side. Crediting his family and coach Tarek Sinha the 20-year old youngster maintained that focus will be on gaining as much experience as possible.

“It was a great feeling to hear that I had been included in the Indian Test squad. I always wanted to be a part of the Indian Test squad and it was more like a dream come true for me. It was an amazing feeling, not only for me but also for my family and my coach Tarek Sinha sir, who helped me understand the game very early in my life. He has always wanted me to play Test cricket for India and when I got the call, he was very happy and proud and I enjoyed that moment,” Pant said.

Speaking about the differences between limited overs format and the longer version of the game, Pant said,”There isn’t too much difference, it’s mainly got more to do with shot selection. In red ball cricket, with the field placements, you can look around; take your time, because you have five days to play. Whereas in limited overs cricket you have a limited number of balls to play and score.”

“I have so far enjoyed my preparation with red ball cricket. The Duke ball swings a lot when you’re here in England and initially when I started playing here with India A, I realized that the swing will come a lot into play in these conditions,” he explained.

Crediting India A coach Rahul Dravid, he said, “The only thing he always tells me is that you need to be patient about everything, be it on the field or off it. Also, how I need to work harder on my game when it comes to red ball cricket since I’m a positive batsman, but at times you need to play to the situation. See the pace of the game and change your game accordingly. These have been my learning from him wherein he has helped me a lot.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App