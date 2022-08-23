Ravi Shastri, former India coach, has said India don’t have to worry about their coach Rahul Dravid testing Covid positive, and that he “will be back in the park soon.”
“In three-four days, it will be fine, and he will be back in the park.” The BCCI have already stated that Dravid’s case is mild and he has been asked to undergo another test.
When he was asked at a promotion of Asia Cup on Star Sports, where he featured alongside Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, if the Dravid situation will hurt India, Shastri said, “I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, they don’t call it covid; it’s just a bloody flu yaar. In 3-4 days, it will be fine.”
The Comeback of Shaz and Waz for the greatest rivalry! https://t.co/Wm7e3B02Jd
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 23, 2022
Shastri also brought up his own experience of testing Covid positive during the tour of England before the final Test which was eventually postponed by a year.
“When I had covid last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in 6-7 days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, you would have (India) played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it. Don’t talk about Covid Covid.. it’s just a flu. It’s over. He should take couple of paracetamols, he should be fine and back before India-Pakistan game.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier on Tuesday, Dravid tested positive for Covid 19 and was doubtful for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will wait on his status before deciding if they should deputise VVS Laxman, set to travel to India via Dubai from Zimbabwe today, for the Asia Cup. Dravid is set to take another Covid test.
Top News
Latest News
India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile
Dravid will be back before India-Pakistan game … it’s just a bloody flu yaar: Ravi Shastri, former India coach
Balenciaga launches shoelace earrings; leaves netizens baffled and scratching their heads
These ‘simple rules’ will help reduce fat from hips, thighs, arms, and tummy
With eye on defaulters, Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained
The hands that held on to Rahul Ahirwar: A donor and his doctor
Gujarat: Patidar YouTuber held in Mehsana over ‘instigating’, obscene language in videos
SC should address role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Eknath Shinde-BJP govt formation: Prakash Ambedkar
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Everything you need to know about Congress’s foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Cong treads carefully on Rahul’s long march
Ananya Panday says ‘didn’t judge’ Vijay Deverakonda for doing Arjun Reddy: ‘We are not what we portray on-screen’
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?
How To Get An Online Personal Loan With Low CIBIL Score
Apple iPhone 14 launch expected September 7: What to expect and everything else we know
Top 3 sectors in India likely to hire more freshers: Report