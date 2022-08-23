Dravid will be back before India-Pakistan game … it’s just a bloody flu yaar: Ravi Shastri, former India coach

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, has said India don’t have to worry about their coach Rahul Dravid testing Covid positive, and that he “will be back in the park soon.”

“In three-four days, it will be fine, and he will be back in the park.” The BCCI have already stated that Dravid’s case is mild and he has been asked to undergo another test.

When he was asked at a promotion of Asia Cup on Star Sports, where he featured alongside Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, if the Dravid situation will hurt India, Shastri said, “I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, they don’t call it covid; it’s just a bloody flu yaar. In 3-4 days, it will be fine.”

Shastri also brought up his own experience of testing Covid positive during the tour of England before the final Test which was eventually postponed by a year.

“When I had covid last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in 6-7 days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, you would have (India) played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it. Don’t talk about Covid Covid.. it’s just a flu. It’s over. He should take couple of paracetamols, he should be fine and back before India-Pakistan game.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Dravid tested positive for Covid 19 and was doubtful for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will wait on his status before deciding if they should deputise VVS Laxman, set to travel to India via Dubai from Zimbabwe today, for the Asia Cup. Dravid is set to take another Covid test.