Frustration turns to joy in DPL as Himmat Singh kicks ball for freak runout

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It was a moment of frustration but it ended up being one of stunned joy for Himmat Singh and his teammates in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as he effected a freak run out that forced a Super Over on Tuesday. Chasing side Outer Delhi Warriors needed one run to win off the last ball of the 15-over match.
The batsman went for a big hit but he could only manage to get the ball down the ground. Although the single was not on at all due to Himmat being too close to the non-striker’s end, the batsmen went for the run with this being the last delivery. Himmat, who was captain of the bowling side New Delhi Tigers, arrived but fumbled the ball, seemingly missing out on what would’ve been an easy run out. He then kicked the ball in frustration and it incredibly went and hit the stumps anyway, before batsman Pratham Saluja could make his ground.
— ‘ (@stumpsrattled) August 4, 2026
In footage that has gone viral on social media, Himmat’s body language can be seen changing almost instantly from frustration to elation while many of his teammates had their heads in their hands. Outer Delhi Warriors went on to win the match in Super Over anyhow.
Himmat made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year with Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order. He had caught the eye during the 2024 Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 197 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 148.
Himmat has thus far failed to impress in the IPL though. He never got to bat in the three games he played in 2025. In 2026, he played six matches in which he scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 and average of 30.67. The 2026 edition of the Delhi Premier League started on July 31. The league stage is scheduled to end on August 25 and the final is set to be held on August 30.
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