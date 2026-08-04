Frustration turns to joy in DPL as Himmat Singh kicks ball for freak runout

It was a moment of frustration but it ended up being one of stunned joy for Himmat Singh and his teammates in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as he effected a freak run out that forced a Super Over on Tuesday. Chasing side Outer Delhi Warriors needed one run to win off the last ball of the 15-over match.

The batsman went for a big hit but he could only manage to get the ball down the ground. Although the single was not on at all due to Himmat being too close to the non-striker’s end, the batsmen went for the run with this being the last delivery. Himmat, who was captain of the bowling side New Delhi Tigers, arrived but fumbled the ball, seemingly missing out on what would’ve been an easy run out. He then kicked the ball in frustration and it incredibly went and hit the stumps anyway, before batsman Pratham Saluja could make his ground.