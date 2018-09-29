From England to the Emirates, chronicles of a cricketing nomad

UAE coach Brown played nine ODIs for England before switching to Scotland. UAE coach Brown played nine ODIs for England before switching to Scotland.

Dougie Brown played cricket for three countries— England, Scotland and Namibia. He also coached Namibia and then became the Warwickshire director of cricket. He is now coaching the UAE national team. Brown has sort of redefined the word, journeyman. Brown describes his nomadic life as a way to overcome adversities. “As a cricketer, you are always facing adversities. The key to being a successful player is to find a way to overcome these adversities. In life also, everybody faces adversities. Nothing I would openly want to talk about. Being a sportsman, managing to find a way to dump your baggage at the door when you walk in and make a decision and say I gonna leave my negative energy at the door and present myself as the most bubbly boy,” the former fast-bowling allrounder says, speaking to The Indian Express at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Brown is a Scot, who made his international debut for England, in an ODI against India at Sharjah 21 years ago. “That was a very, very proud moment for me. The players I played with and against, a lot of them I regard as really good friends.” In the second match he dismissed Brian Lara. But somehow, Brown’s England career didn’t flourish. He played only nine ODIs for them before moving to his place of birth. He played 16 ODIs for Scotland. He represented them at the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean followed by the inaugural World T20 in South Africa. He also played an unofficial limited-overs match for Namibia and coached the team. But someone with over 8,500 runs and 567 wickets in first-class cricket never got a chance to play the Tests for England.

“With regard to regrets, honestly I look back at my career and I can say I could have scored a few more runs, could have taken a few more wickets and could have played a bit more cricket for England. The fact is that, you can’t look back. I look back at my career and I’m very proud of what I achieved. I can honestly say that I gave 100 per cent in everything I did. I wasn’t the most talented player in the world, but worked really hard and became a very good player. I don’t look back with any regrets whatsoever.”

Last year, Brown took charge as the UAE coach. The position had fallen vacant following Aaqib Javed’s resignation in April 2016. Brown took the team to the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier earlier this year, which consolidated UAE’s ODI status. They also beat Zimbabwe. But losing to Hong Kong and missing out on a Asia Cup berth, a tournament which had Dubai as its epicentre, was demoralising. Life is topsy-turvy for Brown as the UAE coach.

“It’s enjoyable. Obviously, the summer can be quite demanding, when it’s very hot. But no complaints. I think, we as a team have been on a pretty decent journey over the past 12-18 months. Obviously we are very disappointed not to get to the Asia Cup, but it’s one of those things that happen in cricket. I’m enjoying it and I think the players are responding to what we are doing,” Brown explains. The job is a little different from helming an English County. “At Warwickshire you are working with the likes of Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Chris Woakes, Tim Ambrose, Rikki Clarke – guys who have played hell of a lot of cricket. They are so professional. They don’t need you to tell what they need to do. As the UAE coach, the understanding of what it is to be a professional is something that we are really trying to work on here. The whole thing is an education; a holistic education, not just cricket education.”

It’s not easy to adapt to a different culture. Brown concurs. “It’s demanding. English is not the mother tongue of the guys who play here and Urdu is not my mother tongue. But between us there’s a common language, which’s being actually easy to work with and manipulate. Working in an Asian culture is different to working in a British culture. But I have really enjoyed learning what their culture is and I tried to sort of piece together the culture that I bring – the Western culture. And it’s exciting to come together with some common ideas.”

The UAE national cricket team is basically an assortment of the Indian and Pakistani expats. The local population is not very interested in cricket. Brown agrees that the participation of the locals is important for cricket to grow in this part of the world. “There’s a huge development programme in schools; an Emirati programme in schools. Over 2,000 Emiratis are currently having access to full-on cricket, which is brilliant.”

