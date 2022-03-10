Dot ball by dot ball, India Women’s chase unravels in 62-run loss to New Zealand Women

Earlier this week, the bowlers helped paper over the cracks of the batters when India Women beat Pakistan Women. But against a high-quality New Zealand attack, the batters not only struggled to get close to the target of 261 but they also approached the chase like the match was happening in a previous era. The loss by 62 runs in their second game of the World Cup will give the think-tank plenty to ponder over before the next game against the West Indies on Saturday.

Chasing 261, India fell to 50 for 3 in the 20 overs. What hurt them were the 85 dot balls in the first 120 deliveries. When they were bowled out in 46.4 overs, the number of dots was 153. Though the required rate was just over five runs an over, the high percentage of dots reflected the struggle of the Indian batters to rotate the strike. The turnaround time between matches is too short for the team to adopt a pedal to the metal approach. But there needs to be an unshackling of the minds of the batters and a smarter approach the next time they are in the middle.

#TeamNewZealand beat #TeamIndia by 62 runs and register their second win in #CWC22 👏 pic.twitter.com/JyUS1tlNuq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 10, 2022

New Zealand batters not only rotated the strike very well, but they also scored 29 boundaries in their innings. On the other end, India scored 15.

India hit three sixes, but it didn’t really matter because two of them were by Harmanpreet Kaur after she crossed 50 by which time the game was slipping away and the third by Jhulan Goswami batting at No.9.

The silver lining of the game was Harmanpreet’s 63-ball 71, which followed an extended lean patch that ended very recently.

Captain Mithali Raj, at No.4, was the second highest scorer. Her 31 came at a strike rate of 55.35. In both games she lost her wicket when trying to attack.

Against Pakistan, she gave left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu a charge but the ball ballooned to Diana Baig, who was patrolling at point. Today she went down the track against leg-spinner Amelia Kerr but changed her mind at the last moment. She tried to sweep but missed the ball and New Zealand ‘keeper Katey Martin made no mistake. But India had already lost the momentum in the first 10 overs, losing two wickets for 26 runs.

Amelia Kerr’s double strike dents #TeamIndia They slip to 101/5, still needing 160 to win.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/lBxFnN3QHZ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 10, 2022

Poor strategy

The Indian team management decided to drop a struggling Shafali Verma and include Yastika Bhatia. With Yastika coming in, India had three left-handers in the top three. New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine started with off-spinner Frances Mackay, who choked the run flow.

Smriti Mandhana (6 off 21 balls) succumbed to the mounting pressure, followed by Deepti Sharma (5 off 13 balls). Yastika, playing her first match in the World Cup, laboured during her 28 off 59 balls.

At her tactical best, Devine brought in leggie Amelia Kerr in the 26th over. With all three of India’s left-handed batters back in the hut, Amelia bagged two wickets in as many balls in her third over to leave India reeling at 101 for 5. If Mithali threw her wicket away, Richa failed to read the googly, which rammed into her off stump. The youngster stood there helplessly before making a slow walk back to the pavilion. Lea Tahuhu, the leader of the pace attack, was exceptional as she returned with excellent figures of 1/17 in 10 overs. She was ably supported by Kerr (3/56) and Hayley Jensen (2/30).

NZ’s risk-free approach

Mithali Raj’s decision to bowl was made accounting for the dew factor later in the day. New Zealand posted 52 for 1 in the first 10 overs compared to India’s 26 for 2.

India had an early breakthrough as Suzi Bates (5) was run out, courtesy Vastrakar’s direct hit at the wicket-keeper’s end from cover. Devine (35 off 30 balls; 7×4) and Kerr (50 off 64 balls 5×4) stitched a quick 45-run stand for the second wicket. Thereafter, Amy Satterthwaite (75 off 84 balls; 9×4) joined Kerr in the middle, and the duo put on a valuable 67-run stand for the third wicket.

After losing their opening match by three runs to West Indies, the White Ferns have made a comeback with back-to-back victories against Bangladesh and India.

Vastrakar’s show

After her heroics with the bat in the first game against Pakistan, Pooja Vastrakar made an impact with the ball. Vastrakar’s late burst helped India stop New Zealand from posting a 280-plus score.

After 40 overs, New Zealand were 211 for 4 but Vastrakar (4/34), made a spirited comeback in the final ten overs. Vastrakar’s 3/19 in her last six overs reduced New Zealand’s run flow. The all-rounder was on a hat-trick after her two pinpoint Yorkers cleaned up Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr. The hat-trick ball was also in the blockhole but Frances Mackay managed to dig it out.

India’s next challenge will be the West Indies, riding a wave after two big wins. The Stafanie Taylor-led team has already proved that they are no pushovers after beating New Zealand and England in their first two encounters. West Indies won both their matches by the barest of margins but they managed to upstage two tournament favourites. They pipped New Zealand by three runs in their first match and followed it with a seven-run win over the defending champions.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 260 for 9 (Satterthwaite 75, Kerr 50’Vastrakar 4/34, Gayakwad 2/46) beat

India: 198 all out in 46.4 overs (Harmanpreet 71; Tahuhu 3/17, Kerr 3/56)