‘Dosa, idli’ track at RCB home ground not in good taste: CSK writes to BCCI

The song, originally composed by musician Gana Appu, has a history and often gets mentioned during CSK-RCB games and on social media. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings has complained to the BCCI over the DJ’s choice of song and comments at their April 5 away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

According to the CSK, the playing of the track ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ — a popular background score to memes about South Indian stereotypes — before their innings was not in good taste.

Confirming the development, a top IPL official said the governing council would look into the matter. “We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” the official said.

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express: “The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different.