‘Don’t understand…problem with superstars’: Ramesh on Rohit Sharma situation

Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh has slammed the selectors and team management for their treatment of star batter Rohit Sharma. Earlier, this publication reported that the selectors are looking beyond Rohit in the ODI format after the final ODI at Lord’s in London on Sunday in the ongoing series between India and England.

“The selection committee removed Sharma as ODI captain last year, replacing him with Shubman Gill. The panel, in consultation with the team management, is learnt to be keen on giving younger players a chance, keeping the future of Indian cricket in mind,” the Indian Express reported.

“No one can perform if there is a sword hanging over their heads on a per-match basis. Will the selector and coach accept their continuing in the role hinging on winning each series? No. That’s why they get contracted for two or three years straightaway. So deciding anything based on one or two matches is wrong, especially with legends,” said Ramesh on his YouTube channel.