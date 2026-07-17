‘Don’t understand…problem with superstars’: Ramesh on Rohit Sharma situation

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Former Indian cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh has slammed the selectors and team management for their treatment of star batter Rohit Sharma. Earlier, this publication reported that the selectors are looking beyond Rohit in the ODI format after the final ODI at Lord’s in London on Sunday in the ongoing series between India and England.
“The selection committee removed Sharma as ODI captain last year, replacing him with Shubman Gill. The panel, in consultation with the team management, is learnt to be keen on giving younger players a chance, keeping the future of Indian cricket in mind,” the Indian Express reported.
“No one can perform if there is a sword hanging over their heads on a per-match basis. Will the selector and coach accept their continuing in the role hinging on winning each series? No. That’s why they get contracted for two or three years straightaway. So deciding anything based on one or two matches is wrong, especially with legends,” said Ramesh on his YouTube channel.
Ramesh urged that the current set-up should give respect to the superstars in the side.
“I don’t understand why this team management has a problem with superstars. No one became a superstar overnight. Only those that consistently performed for 15 years become superstars. So they must be given the due respect and treatment.”
“Remember how Rohit Sharma played in the 2023 World Cup. For someone who was ready to throw his wicket away for the team getting off to fast starts, they’ve turned him into someone who has to not lose his wicket to keep his place in the side through this pressure,” said Ramesh
“The World Cup being in South Africa, where there will be bounce, should only help Rohit’s selection, considering his prowess against bounce. If India plays the World Cup without Rohit, the loss is not only for him but also for Team India,” added Ramesh.
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