Friday, Jan 06, 2023

‘Don’t speak for us’: Vinoo Mankad’s family breaks silence over renaming the strategy

To show respect for the Mankad family, leading administrators Todd Greenberg of the Australian Cricketers Association and Lee Germon of Cricket NSW have made an effort to launch a campaign this week to separate the deed from the name.

The Mankad debate was reignited yet again and it has been making headlines in the world of cricket ever since Australia cricketer Adam Zampa attempted it this week during the BBL. (Twitter/FILE)
The Mankad debate was reignited yet again and it has been making headlines in the world of cricket ever since Australia cricketer Adam Zampa attempted it this week during a Big Bash League (BBL) game.

Over the past week, demands to rename the tactic have erupted throughout Australia and the cricketing community.

Despite the dismissal being completely legal under the rules of the game, the name “Mankading” has always sparked controversy among players and fans, even up until Adam Zampa’s attempted run-out in the Australian league.

Amidst these, it came to the attention of people that the family members of Vinoo Mankad are proud of it and have no problem with it after Mankad’s grandson has come forward and finally broke the silence on the matter and urged the cricket world to not speak for them.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Harsh Mankad, the grandson of Vinoo Mankad as saying, “Personally, I’m always delighted to see my grandfather being remembered. I feel it to be a great honour for our name to be associated with a cricketing term.”

“I’d love to see the “Mankad” or “Mankading” stay and keep alive his memories and legacy as a great competitor and sportsman deeply respected and admired by everyone I’ve met and those who knew him and experienced life with him,” he added.

Mankad or Mankading has been part of the cricket vernacular ever since the Indian all-rounder famously ran out Australian Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end more than 75 years ago.

Vinoo Mankad, who the strategy is named after played 44 Tests for India and was a superstar for India in the 40s and 50s.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 13:43 IST
