Friday, Dec 16, 2022

‘Don’t put pressure on him’: Sachin reacts after Arjun Tendulkar’s maiden Ranji Trophy century

Sachin Tendulkar reacted after his son, Arjun, emulated him by scoring a century on Ranji debut while playing for Goa.

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun TendulkarSachin and Arjun Tendulkar (Source: Express file photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)
Days after Arjun Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century ( 120 runs off 207 balls for Goa ), Sachin Tendulkar opened up on his son’s feat and said that being the child of a famous cricketer, the 23-year-old did not lead ‘normal childhood’ and urged people not to put undue pressure on his ward.

Read |From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget he is Sachin’s son for the next 15 days’

“Arjun has not led a normal childhood; being a son of a cricketer who has been for quite some time, it is not so easy and that is the only reason when I retired and was facilitated by the media in Mumbai, my message to them was: allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, give him that opportunity,” Sachin was quoted as saying to Infosys at 40.

“You can follow up with various statements after he has performed. Don’t put pressure on him because I never had pressure from my parents,” he added.

“My parents gave me the freedom to go out and express myself, there was no pressure of expectations. It was only encouragement and support and how could we go and better ourselves and that is what I wanted him to do. I kept telling him that it’s going to be challenging,” Sachin explained.

Sachin also recalled an emotional moment with his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, and said, “I remember hearing my father tell someone (just when I started playing for India) when that person had asked how did it feel to get addressed as Sachin’s father. He said it is the proudest moment of my life. This is what fathers want their children to be, to be recognised for what your child has done.”

Earlier, Arjun Tendulkar emulated his father, who had also scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut way back in 1988.

Coming in at No 7, with Goa positioned at 201/5, Arjun hit 12 boundaries and two sixes.

