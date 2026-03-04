‘Don’t believe we need a perfect game to win T20 World Cup’: Harry Brook speaks about England’s chances ahead of India semi-final

England’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup has been far from flawless, with the team making heavy weather of beating Associate sides in their initial matches, but as they stand two wins away from the crown, they are confident that perfection is not a prerequisite for going all the way.

“I don’t believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest,” England captain Harry Brook said on the eve of the semifinal against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

In a tournament where margins have often been narrow and momentum has shifted quickly, Brook’s view reflected how England saw their run so far. Their journey has not been built on dominance or flawless performances, but on finding ways through tight situations and holding their nerve when matches threatened to slip away.