‘Don’t believe we need a perfect game to win T20 World Cup’: Harry Brook speaks about England’s chances ahead of India semi-final

England’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup has been far from flawless, with the team making heavy weather of beating Associate sides in their initial matches, but as they stand two wins away from the crown, they are confident that perfection is not a prerequisite for going all the way.
“I don’t believe that we need a perfect game to win the competition, to be honest,” England captain Harry Brook said on the eve of the semifinal against India at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
In a tournament where margins have often been narrow and momentum has shifted quickly, Brook’s view reflected how England saw their run so far. Their journey has not been built on dominance or flawless performances, but on finding ways through tight situations and holding their nerve when matches threatened to slip away.
That sense of calm in decisive moments, Brook suggested, has mattered more than chasing the idea of a complete performance.
“The games that we have won have been nowhere near perfect, and we’ve still managed to get the wins convincingly in some of them and then tighten the other games. But it’s just the unity that we’ve had to be able to get across the line, the belief that everybody’s shown throughout the games and the calmness that we’ve had when the bowlers have stood at the top of the mark.”
Yet, there is also a feeling within the England camp that something bigger might still be coming. Despite their progress through the tournament, Brook believed the team’s best performance may be just around the corner – and arriving at the semi-final stage would only add to its significance.
“We’re obviously going into the game very confident, we’re playing some good cricket, we haven’t quite played that perfect performance, and I feel like it’s just around the corner. Hopefully, it’s tomorrow night, and we go out there, and we just play with freedom, play brave and look to take it to them as much as we can,” the England skipper said.
Standing in England’s way is an Indian side with a varied bowling attack, including the mystery spin of Varun Chakaravarthy. For visiting teams, negotiating spin in Indian conditions often becomes a key talking point, but Brook played down the notion that England have struggled against it.
“I feel like England always get a bad rap about playing against spinners. We’ve gone to Sri Lanka, and we’ve won six games in a row against a subcontinent side who are very good in their own backyard. We’ve got a lot of confidence playing on turning pitches. Chakaravarthy is one of the best bowlers in the world, and I’ll try my best to face him and score as many runs as I can against him,” the right-hander said.
How the contest unfolds could also depend on the surface at the Wankhede Stadium, though Brook admitted he was unaware about how the pitch could behave on Thursday.
“I don’t know anything about the pitch. I’ll have a chat with Baz (Brendon McCullum) tonight and tomorrow before the game. We’ll have a look at the stats and see what to try and do first if we win the toss,” he said.
