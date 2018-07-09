Don’t mess with MS Dhoni! Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav find out why

MS Dhoni with Kuldeep Yadav on the former’s birthday. (Source: Kuldeep Instagram) MS Dhoni with Kuldeep Yadav on the former’s birthday. (Source: Kuldeep Instagram)

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. At least that is what Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes and lives by. Dhoni has always been known for his witty comebacks. The former captain, who had arrived in Birstol for T20I series decider against England, celebrated his birthday with the Indian cricket team along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

After cake-cutting, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav continued the Indian cricket team’s tradition of smashing the cake on birthday boy’s face. Here is a video posted by BCCI on Dhoni’s 37th birthday:

#TeamIndia has reached Bristol and upon arrival it is time to celebrate??#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/298C0Ti9eQ — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 July 2018

Dhoni posted another video from his official Instagram account that showed what actually happened after Kuldeep’s daring act. Dhoni took revenge as Suresh Raina held Kuldeep, who received a cake facial back from the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dhoni also did not spare Hardik Pandya, who posted a photo with Dhoni later on his birthday saying, “Special day calls for a special haircut. Here’s my birthday gift for the one and only Mahi. This stunt is performed by an expert, don’t try this at home.”

The former captain replied back saying, “I hope Hardik u understand I am the expert here as I have everything to lose.”

India beat England 2-1 to win the three-match series. This is the first time India have beaten England in a bilateral T20I series in the latter’s backyard. The only innings where he got a chance to bat, Dhoni notched up a 24-ball 32. On Sunday, he became the first player to take five catches in one single T20I game and was involved in a total of 6 dismissals out of the 9. In total, he finished the series with 8 dismissals that include two stumpings.

